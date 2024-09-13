2024 E. P. Taylor Stakes Preview

The Grade 1, $750,000 E. P. Taylor Stakes is the premier race for older turf fillies and mares on the Woodbine stakes schedule. The race drew a field of six to cover 1 ¼ miles on the sweeping outer turf course at Woodbine. Though the top prize does not include an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf, horses who run well are often classy enough to make a splash at the end-of-year championships of Thoroughbred racing.

The E. P. Taylor drew a select, classy, and truly international group in 2024. The morning-line favorite is 2022 Queen’s Plate winner Moira, who parlayed a third-place finish in last year’s edition of this race into a strong third in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf. Other major contenders include Saratoga Oaks (G2) winner Cinderella’s Dream, defending champion Fev Rover, and French Group 1 winner Blue Rose Cen.

E. P. Taylor Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Track : Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, Ontario

: Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, Ontario Post Time : 4:33 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 4:33 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 ¼ miles on the E. P. Taylor turf course

: 1 ¼ miles on the E. P. Taylor turf course Age/Sex : three-year-olds and up, fillies and mares

: three-year-olds and up, fillies and mares Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

: FanDuel TV Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2024 E. P. Taylor Stakes Draw and Odds

These are the six fillies and mares entered in the 2024 EP Taylor Stakes, along with their post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Blush Carlos Laffon-Parias Oisin Murphy 15-1 2 Moira Kevin Attard Rafael Hernandez 7-5 3 Fev Rover Mark Casse John Velazquez 7-2 4 Full Count Felicia Kevin Attard Kazushi Kimura 6-1 5 Blue Rose Cen Maurizio Guarnieri Umberto Rispoli 8-1 6 Cinderella’s Dream Charlie Appleby William Buick 2-1

E. P. Taylor Stakes Prep Race Results

The six horses in the E. P. Taylor come out of five different races, all at the graded stakes or group stakes level.

The top two runners come out of the Beverly D. (G2) at Colonial Downs: morning-line favorite Moira got up to win by a neck over runner-up Fev Rover in that race on August 11.

Though the Canadian (G2) is the traditional local prep for the E. P. Taylor, only one horse comes out of that race to start in this one: Full Count Felicia, who led at every call and won by 2 ¾ lengths over Millie Girl. The pair of sophomores in the field also each come out of graded-stakes wins against their own age group: rail-drawn Blush won the Prix Chloe (G3) at Chantilly by a head over Skellet, her third win in a row, while outside-drawn Cinderella’s Dream rallied from midfield to take the Saratoga Oaks (G2) by 1 ½ lengths over long shot Kathynmarissa.

The only horse coming out of a top-level race is Blue Rose Cen, another overseas visitor. She clashed against the superstar French mare Mqse De Sevigne in the Prix Jean Romanet (G1) last out, finishing fourth but only missing by ¾ length, the closest she has come against that foe this year.

E. P. Taylor Stakes Contenders

This is the field for the 2024 E. P. Taylor Stakes, from the rail out:

Blush: This French-trained sophomore has found her best stride in her last three starts, rattling off a three-win streak including a victory in the Prix Chloe last out, her first score in group company. She has won going as long at 1 3/16 miles, giving her potential to stretch out to this slightly longer trip. The short field may play against her; she may need to be more tactical or at least get a better start than she did last out to have a shot against these older fillies and mares. Moira: The morning-line favorite just keeps putting forth good start after good start; she hasn’t missed the board since the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf. She may be an underlay—though she always runs well, she does not always win, and was third in this race as the favorite last year. But, she has the consistency, stamina, and pace versatility, making her a must-use for underneath at the very least. Fev Rover: She has yet to win since her victory in this race one years ago, but has rounded back into her top form in her last two starts. She rallied for second in the Nassau (G2) at a mile against a field of ten fillies and mares two starts back, a distance on the short side for her, and missed by only a head to Moira last out. She can win from the front end or from off the pace, she has won twice at the distance, and she has hit the board in six of seven over the local lawn. In short, she has every reason to find a good effort yet again, and may be ignored on the tote behind Moira and the international shippers. Full Count Felicia: She led from gate to wire in the Canadian last month, the local prep for this race. It was a nice step forward from the Nassau two starts back, where she set the pace but was overcome late. To her credit, she does not need to make the lead in order to win a winning race, though it is a concern that the better the horses she runs against, the more it seems like she needs to be on the front to do her best work. With Fev Rover in the field, that will not be an easy task. Blue Rose Cen: A forward type early in her career, she rallied from off the pace to run a good fourth in a Group 1 race at this distance last time out, a nice new dimension of versatility for her to show. She has enough overseas class to make her extremely appealing trying a North American race for the first time. The biggest question for her is the turf condition; she is far more proven on rain-affected going and not the firmer footing she will get at Woodbine. Cinderella’s Dream: The other sophomore in the field, this Charlie Appleby trainee has gotten her footing nicely in North America, winning the Belmont Oaks (G1) and the Saratoga Oaks (G2) in her first two starts, both over firm turf. But, instead of going for the third leg of the New York Fillies’ Turf Triple this weekend, she is instead shipping north to tussle with older fillies and mares in the E. P. Taylor. Her Saratoga Oaks win was a nice step forward from her Belmont Oaks win, and it stands out that she was able to rally into a sluggish pace to win last out. With a field of only six here, that ability could serve her very well.

E. P. Taylor Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the E. P. Taylor Stakes?

A: The E. P. Taylor Stakes happens on Saturday, September 14, at 4:33 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race is the seventh of 12 on the card, which includes five other graded-stakes races.

Q: Where is the E. P. Taylor Stakes?

A: The E. P. Taylor Stakes happens at Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, Ontario.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the E. P. Taylor Stakes?

A: Lou Cavaleris, Jr. (1968, 1969, 1970), Frank Merrill, Jr. (1960, 1964, 1973), and Maurice Zilber (1975, 1978, 1982) are all tied for the most victories in this race with three wins each. Among trainers with a horse entered in 2024, two have won the race before. Kevin Attard won in 2019 with Starship Jubilee and can make it two with either Full Count Felicia and Moira. Mark Casse, who won in 2023 with Fev Rover, has brought the same mare back for a repeat attempt.

Q: Who is the favorite for the E. P. Taylor Stakes?

A: The 7-5 morning-line favorite for the E. P. Taylor is Moira for trainer Kevin Attard and jockey Rafael Hernandez. She is regularly well-bet in her races, and especially since she got the best of defending champion Fev Rover last out, she is likely to hold favoritism at post time.

Q: Who is the best E. P. Taylor Stakes jockey?

A: Sandy Hawley (1976, 1978, 1982) and John Velazquez (2004, 2005, 2011) lead all riders with three wins each. Velazquez can take the record for himself if he guides Fev Rover to a repeat victory.

Q: Who won the E. P. Taylor Stakes in 2023?

A: Fev Rover won the 2023 E. P. Taylor for trainer Mark Casse and jockey Javier Castellano. Casse brings her back for a repeat bid, but John Velazquez has the call. Castellano does not ride in the E. P. Taylor this year.

