2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Contenders
The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!
There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).
The Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint is scheduled for 3:41 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.
Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Race Information
- Date: November 2, 2024
- Distance: 5 furlongs (turf)
- Purse: $1,000,000
- Grade: 1
- Age: 3+
Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Contenders
Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint:
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
|Cogburn
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Steven Asmussen
|Bellary Bay Bloodstock
|Motorious (GB)
|Antonio Fresu
|Philip D'Amato
|Kirtlington Stud & Mrs Mary Taylor
|Bradsell (GB)
|Hollie Doyle
|A. M. B. Watson
|Mrs D. O'Brien
|Arzak
|Jaime Torres
|Michael Trombetta
|John C. Oxley
|Star of Mystery (GB)
|Flavien Prat
|Charles Appleby
|Godolphin
|Howard Wolowitz
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Jose D'Angelo
|Martha Buckner & Matthew Ernst
|Air Force Red
|Juan Hernandez
|Leonard Powell
|Stephen B. Weissman Living Trust
