2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint is scheduled for 3:41 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance: 5 furlongs (turf)

5 furlongs (turf) Purse : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Cogburn Irad Ortiz, Jr. Steven Asmussen Bellary Bay Bloodstock Motorious (GB) Antonio Fresu Philip D'Amato Kirtlington Stud & Mrs Mary Taylor Bradsell (GB) Hollie Doyle A. M. B. Watson Mrs D. O'Brien Arzak Jaime Torres Michael Trombetta John C. Oxley Star of Mystery (GB) Flavien Prat Charles Appleby Godolphin Howard Wolowitz Irad Ortiz, Jr. Jose D'Angelo Martha Buckner & Matthew Ernst Air Force Red Juan Hernandez Leonard Powell Stephen B. Weissman Living Trust View Full Table ChevronDown

