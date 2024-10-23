2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint is scheduled for 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Race Information

Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Distance: 5 furlongs (turf)

5 furlongs (turf) Purse : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 2

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Shareholder James Doyle Karl Richard Burke Skyfall Thoroughbreds, LLC Gate to Wire Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd Pletcher Moyglare Stud Farm LTD. Smoken Wicked Dylan Davis Dallas Stewart Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson Chasing Liberty Florent Geroux Rob Atras Twin Creeks Farm Aesterius (IRE) J. Doyle A. M. B. Watson Sean Maguire Shezafunkydrummer Gerardo Corrales Larry Rivelli Merriebelle Stable, LLC Coto de Caza (IRE) Harry Davies Simon & Ed Crisford Matthew Tynan View Full Table ChevronDown

