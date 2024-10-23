2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Contenders
The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!
There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).
The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint is scheduled for 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Race Information
- Date: November 1, 2024
- Distance: 5 furlongs (turf)
- Purse: $1,000,000
- Grade: 1
- Age: 2
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Contenders
Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint:
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
|Shareholder
|James Doyle
|Karl Richard Burke
|Skyfall Thoroughbreds, LLC
|Gate to Wire
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd Pletcher
|Moyglare Stud Farm LTD.
|Smoken Wicked
|Dylan Davis
|Dallas Stewart
|Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson
|Chasing Liberty
|Florent Geroux
|Rob Atras
|Twin Creeks Farm
|Aesterius (IRE)
|J. Doyle
|A. M. B. Watson
|Sean Maguire
|Shezafunkydrummer
|Gerardo Corrales
|Larry Rivelli
|Merriebelle Stable, LLC
|Coto de Caza (IRE)
|Harry Davies
|Simon & Ed Crisford
|Matthew Tynan
