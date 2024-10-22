2024 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf is scheduled for 6:25 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Mile Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance: 1 3/8 miles (turf)

1 3/8 miles (turf) Purse : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Moira Rafael Hernandez Kevin Attard Adena Springs Beach Bomb (SAF) Antonio Fresu H. Motion Drakenstein Stud (Nom Mrs. G. A.Rupert) Didia (ARG) Hector Berrios Ignacio Correas IV La Manija Neecie Marie Joel Rosario Robert Reid, Jr. Jon A. Marshall Cinderella's Dream (GB) William Buick Charles Appleby Godolphin Ag Bullet Mike Smith Richard Baltas H & E Ranch Anisette (GB) Umberto Rispoli Leonard Powell Morera Partnership View Full Table ChevronDown

