2024 Breeders' Cup Expert Picks

The 2024 Breeders' Cup features 14 races across Friday and Saturday with the Breeders' Cup Classic set for Saturday evening with a post time of 5:41 Eastern.

You can view the full 2024 Breeders' Cup schedule here at FanDuel Research.

See who FanDuel TV experts like in the Breeders' Cup Classic -- and other races on the weekend.

Breeders' Cup Expert Picks

Gabby Gaudet

@Gabby_Gaudet_

Breeders' Cup Classic: #1 Forever Young The only blemish in Forever Young’s career was a brutal and controversial beat in the Kentucky Derby. He’s shown several different running styles in his races in Japan, which makes me hopeful he can sit a mid-pack trip behind what appears to be a very fast pace. He won his prep for the Classic at Ooi Racetrack in Japan, which is smaller, with tighter turns – helpful for navigating this Del Mar oval.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies: #5 Quickick Post Time: 6:25 p.m. ET (Friday) Immersive will get a lot of attention in this race, and she should, but I go to the filly who lost to her last out instead. Horses could not make up much ground on the dirt opening weekend at Keeneland. Quickick was against the grain of the track and somehow still managed to rally to finish second with a wide trip.



Dubbs Anderson

@mrdubbsie

Breeders' Cup Classic: #11 Sierra Leone Always comes ready to race. The race should set up for Sierra Leone to come with a closing kick with plenty of pace in the race.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: #6 Virgin Colada Post Time: 7:05 p.m. ET (Friday) Chad Brown knows how to win this one, 6 wins and counting. This filly is always game with a devastating turn of foot. Gets a cut back to the 1 mile, should have plenty to give here. With another step forward, can outrun the big price of 20/1 ML.



Michael Joyce

@FanDuelTVMike

Breeders' Cup Classic: #1 Forever Young Forever Young is a tremendously talented athlete and in his only North American effort he was arguably the best horse in the Kentucky Derby. He’s only gotten better since then and unlike Derma Sotogake he comes in with a recent prep and should be ready to roll.

Breeders' Cup Mile: #2 Chili Flag Post Time: 7:45 p.m. ET (Saturday) Chili Flag is my replay horse. Yes, she’s a longshot but this is the most wide open race of the weekend and her turn of foot is impressive. With a closing kick like that she just needs a clean trip and some pace to run into. Leave Chad Brown off your tickets at your own peril.



Christina Blacker

@ChristinaFDTV

Breeders' Cup Classic: #13 Newgate Baffert at 20-1! Newgate ran a career best last time out and is training incredibly well for this race. According to Pramana Stats his last work of 58 and 4 is the fastest five furlong work from a Baffert horse targeting a 10 furlong stakes race since 2011. In fact, the only two others that were faster were Silver Charm and Real Quiet. Newgate can stalk, is proven at the distance and is better than ever right now.

Breeders' Cup Turf: #5 Jayarebe Post Time: 5:01 p.m. ET (Saturday) Brian Meehan has won this race twice before and calls this horse potentially the best he's ever trained. Jayarebe is suited to the tight turns at Del Mar and has positional speed. The distance shouldn't be a problem and he has an explosive kick.



Joaquin Jaime

@JoaquinJaime_

Breeders' Cup Classic: #9 Fierceness Throughout his career, it’s been a guessing game which version of Fierceness is going show up. Saturday will be the first time he enters a race coming off back to back wins. In those two races, he has broken very sharp as well. I note that because it has been something that has been a problem in the past. I loved his race in the Travers how he relaxed in fourth early, slowly inched up on his rivals down the backstretch and then was able to hold off the best 3-year-old filly in the country.

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint: #6 Society Post Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern (Saturday) She comes into this race super fresh with only two starts this year and she loves 7 furlongs. She’s drawn well on the outside with most of the other speed to her inside. If she clears, she can try to take them gate to wire. If she doesn’t, then she can track in second early like she did in the Ballerina.



Simon Bray

@FanDuelTVSimon

Breeders' Cup Classic: #1 Forever Young There is no guessing here whether this horse will adapt to US racing as his excellent 3rd place finish in this year’s Kentucky Derby proved he belongs. He was a head away from winning the Run for the Roses and probably should have won the race if not for encountering interference. Freshened since the Derby, his comeback race in Japan was exactly what the connections wanted…as easy race off the layoff to set him up for the Classic. He has continued to impress all week long in the mornings here at Del Mar and is sitting on a huge race.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile: #1 East Avenue Post Time: 7:45 p.m. ET (Friday) Gets the award for the most impressive looking individual this week at Del Mar. He has a tremendous presence and looks like a man among boys. A beautiful mover in his training, he drew post 1 and will take advantage of being able to go the shortest way around the racetrack. His two starts to date have been blow out wins and I expect to see another dominate g performance on Friday.



Scott Hazelton

@ScottFDTV

Breeders' Cup Classic: #3 City of Troy Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien have made it no secret, for months, that this has been the end of the year plan for City of Troy to tackle this 1 ¼ dirt event in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Why not? He has proven everything there is to be proven in his summer Group 1 races in England. He’s son of Triple Crown winner, Justify, one of the best dirt horses we’ve seen in the last decade. He’s got speed and a world stamina to see out the distance. It all comes together in the Classic in my opinion giving Coolmore a long-coveted winner in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: #10 Governor Sam Post Time: 5:45 p.m. ET (Friday) This is a seriously fast horse who has won his last four races whilst sprinting on turf at four different racecourses. He’s got an outside draw that is a benefit to him given the other speed in the race, #2 Aesterius, now finds himself in post position #1. Even if Aesterius breaks quick from the inside Governor Sam’s rider, Paco Lopez can track and put pressure on him from the outside draw. #10 Governor Sam takes the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint in my opinion at a solid price with money being thrown at the European invaders. Price play in the race is #13 Pali Kitten. Largely will be ignored but showed a kick in his win in a small field at Santa Anita in his last race on 10/5/2024.



Todd Schrupp

@ToddTVG

Breeders' Cup Classic: #3 City of Troy Aidan O'Brien is recognized as one of the greatest Trainers of his Generation. His accomplishments put him in the discussion of greatness transcending his time. He has won just about any race he's valued and targeted, with the exception of the Breeders' Cup Classic. City of Troy gives him his best chance yet to win this coveted race. Talent wise, City of Troy is as good as anyone in this year's field. His biggest obstacle is being unproven on the Dirt. Having watched him train since arriving to Del Mar from Ireland, I'm not concerned about the New Surface for him. And listening to his Trainer, I don't see his concern either, I see confidence.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile: #5 Jonathan’s Way Post Time: 7:45 p.m. ET (Friday) I watched his debut at Saratoga in-person this past Summer, and immediately felt I saw something special. Jonathan's Way not only overcame a poor start in his debut, he showed the rare ability to make multiple runs through the race, to win going away. This demonstrated to me he would be an excellent horse going Two-Turns. He gets that opportunity in this race, and with the early pace pressure the favorite East Avenue is expected to have to deal with; Jonathan's Way should be in a great spot to take advantage.



New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.