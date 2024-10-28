How to Watch Breeders' Cup 2024: Start Time, Post Times Schedule, TV Channels, & More

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend is nearly upon us.

There are 14 races across Friday and Saturday in Del Mar, and the post times for all the races have officially been set.

Here's what to know about when and where to watch all of the Breeders' Cup action this weekend.

Where To Watch the 2024 Breeders' Cup

Coverage of the 2024 Breeders' Cup will begin Friday afternoon, November 1st, over at FanDuel TV with live continuous coverage throughout the day. USA Network and Peacock will also cover the events starting around 4 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, November 2nd, FanDuel TV kicks off their coverage in the early afternoon and will continue until the conclusion of the final race. Viewers can also tune into USA Network, NBC, or Peacock throughout the day for updates.

2024 Breeders' Cup Post Times

Friday, November 1st

Race Post Time (ET) Juvenile Turf Sprint 5:45 p.m Juvenile Fillies 6:25 p.m. Juvenile Fillies Turf 7:05 p.m. Juvenile 7:45 p.m. Juvenile Turf 8:25 p.m.

Saturday, November 2nd

Race Post Time (ET) Filly and Mare Sprint 3:00 p.m. Turf Sprint 3:41 p.m. Distaff 4:21 p.m. Turf 5:01 p.m. Classic 5:41 p.m. Filly and Mare Turf 6:25 p.m. Sprint 7:05 p.m. View Full Table ChevronDown

Where To Bet On the 2024 Breeders' Cup

You can find current morning-line odds over at FanDuel Racing.

On top of that, all FanDuel Racing customers get a $20 No Sweat Bet to use for a Win bet on the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and/or Classic. You’ll get up to $20 back in Racing Bonus for each race if you don’t win!

New customers can place a first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win!

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Racing.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

