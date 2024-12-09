2024-25 College Football Bowl Games: Printable Schedule with Teams and How to Watch

The 2024-25 college football postseason will be fans' first look at the expanded 12-team playoff format. The schedule is set to include 11 playoff games before the National Championship game...but that's not all.

There's a full lineup of bowl games happening between December 14th and January 4th. This is followed by the CFP Semifinals on January 9th and 10th, leading up to National Championship game on January 20th.

Check out our printable schedule of all College Football bowl games to stay up to date on all the action.

College Football Bowl Games - Printable Schedule

Click here to download the 2024-25 College Football Bowl Games printable schedule.

How Many Bowl Games Are There?

There will be a total of 47 bowl games played in the 2024-25 season.

Which Bowls Are Part of the College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff is comprised of four First Round games, four Quarterfinals games, two Semifinals, and the National Championship game.

All of the playoff games are included on the schedule below. Most notably, the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl are all Quarterfinals games of the Playoff. The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl are Semifinal games.

You can view the full College Football Playoff Bracket here.

