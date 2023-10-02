FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
MLB

2023 MLB Playoff Printable Bracket: League Championship Series

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff
Just four teams remain in the 2023 MLB season, and the League Championship Series is about to heat up.

Get your printable bracket right here.

2023 MLB Playoffs Printable Bracket

Check out our printable bracket for the 2023 MLB playoffs.

Click here to print the bracket.

2023 World Series Odds

Here's a snapshot of each team's World Series odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all the MLB betting odds for the rest of the playoffs.

