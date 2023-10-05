2023 American Pharoah Stakes Preview

Eight of the top juveniles on the West Coast line up Saturday, October 7 at Santa Anita Park for the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes (G1). The race, at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt, not only offers a lucrative purse but also puts the winner on target for even bigger races in the future. The winner earns an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Furthermore, the top five finishers earn 10-5-3-2-1 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. With the whole field trying two turns for the first time, it will be interesting from a betting perspective.

Previously known as the Norfolk Stakes and the FrontRunner Stakes, the race was named in 2018 in honor of American Pharoah, who won this race in 2014 and then swept the Triple Crown the following year. He was also one of the few recent horses to win champion juvenile honors without racing in the Breeders’ Cup. Horses who have won both this race and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile include Corniche (2021), Game Winner (2018), Nyquist (2015), Capote (1986), and Chief’s Crown (1984).

American Pharoah Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, October 7

Track: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California

Post Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Distance: 1 1/16 miles on the dirt

Age/Sex: two-year-olds

2023 American Pharoah Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the eight-horse field for the 2023 American Pharoah, including their post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Rothschild Tim Yakteen Mike Smith +1200 2 Muth Bob Baffert Juan Hernandez +100 3 Next Level Keith Desormeaux Kent Desormeaux +400 4 Wine Me Up Bob Baffert Ramon Vazquez +1200 5 Raging Torrent Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu +600 6 Be You Todd Pletcher Umberto Rispoli +400 7 Indispensable John Sadler Giovanni Franco +2000 View Full Table

American Pharoah Stakes Prep Race Results

The eight runners come out of five different races. Three come out of the Del Mar Futurity (G1) on September 10. Though both winner Prince of Monaco and second-place Mirahmadi bypass this spot, two of the next three horses across the wire show up. Next Level, who finished an even third, was best of the group. Fourth-place Raging Torrent and sixth-place Rothschild both try to bounce back in Grade 1 company as well.

Two others come in from graded-stakes company. Muth makes his first start since August 13, when he was second behind stablemate Prince of Monaco as the odds-on favorite in the Best Pal. Be You, a troubled fourth in the Hopeful (G1) at Saratoga on September 4, makes the cross-country trip for another Grade 1 try for Todd Pletcher despite still being a maiden.

The other three entrants all come out of maiden races. Wine Me Up graduated on debut September 2 at Del Mar and stretched out to two turns for the first time in this spot. El Magnifico and Indispensable finished second and third, respectively, behind Rothschild in a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight on August 25 at Del Mar, and both make their first starts since that outing.

2023 American Pharoah Stakes Contenders

This is the eight-horse field for the American Pharoah, organized by post position:

Rothschild: This Tim Yakteen trainee took a nice step forward to break his maiden on August 25 in his second start, going 6 ½ furlongs on the Del Mar dirt. He set the pace and drew clear of El Magnifico, Indispensable, and all the rest that day. However, he came up empty when stepped up to the Grade 1 level for the Del Mar Futurity, finishing last of six that day. His pedigree suggests the stretch out to 1 1/16 miles should suit him nicely, though he may have to be used a lot early to get to the lead from the fence. Muth: The likely favorite, he graduated in easy front-end fashion over El Magnifico on debut, but could not keep up with stablemate Prince of Monaco last out in the Best Pal. The good news is, he won’t have to face that foe again, and trainer Bob Baffert excels both in this race and when running first-time routers. This $2 million auction buy is also bred well for the trip. The drawback is that he has to prove he can hold up when he doesn’t get an easy lead; since he is the likely favorite, that is a question worth asking. Next Level: He has yet to win a horse race, but he crossed the finish line best of the three in this field who tried the Del Mar Futurity last out. He didn’t show much of a kick that day, just kind of chasing on evenly. However, the race did come back as a step forward from his second-place try in a maiden race two back, and it shows he can keep interest even if he doesn’t make the top immediately. With a solid pedigree for the stretch out to 1 1/16 miles, he has some price appeal for exotics. Wine Me Up: The Baffert “B,” he comes into this race out of a debut maiden win. He showed speed in that six-furlong sprint, suggesting he should be forward this time as well. However, he was able to handle a speed duel and come out with the best of it. That ability to keep fighting gives him some upside, as does the fact that his pedigree is suited top and bottom for the step up to 1 1/16 miles of ground. Raging Torrent: He looked sharp on debut, drawing clear to win by 2 ½ lengths despite his rider losing the whip. However, he finished well-beaten in both of his graded stakes tries: third beaten 8 ¾ lengths in the Best Pal, and then fourth beaten 6 ¼ in the Del Mar Futurity. To his credit, he has shown the ability to pass foes; he did not make the top in his debut and still managed to win smartly. But, he has tables to turn on the likes of Muth and Next Level, and trainer Doug O’Neill tends to underperform on the win end in graded races. Be You: Even though he remains a maiden after two starts, Todd Pletcher sees fit to ship Be You across the country for this local prep for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. He missed by only a nose to Just Steel in his debut; Just Steel contests the Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland on Saturday. Nest out, he was well bet in the Hopeful, but after trouble both at the start and in late stretch, he finished only fourth behind long shot Nutella Fella. He has proven he can pass horses and stay interested when he gets in trouble, making him interesting. And, his pedigree is strong for 1 1/16 miles and even longer: he is by Curlin out of a Grade 3-winning half to Florida Derby (G1) winner Constitution. Indispensable: This son of Constitution debuted at 6 ½ furlongs on August 25; he had some trouble and looked like he needed to gain some more maturity. It is a positive sign that trainer John Sadler places him ambitiously: his pedigree appeals well for the step up to two turns, and Sadler is strong at a price with second-time starters. He needs a sharp step up, but that could happen if he gets his mind a little closer to right, making him interesting for exotics. El Magnifico: Another maiden, he was no match for Muth on debut and no match for Rothschild next out. He ran pretty similar efforts in both races, and Rothschild disappointed next out, both meaning he has limited upside this time out. As with anyone at this time, he isn’t without the potential to improve: he comes second off a freshening for this, and his pedigree is better suited to this 1 1/16-mile distance than to a sprint. However, there are others in the field with more upside at this point.

2023 American Pharoah Stakes FAQ

Q: When and where is the American Pharoah Stakes?

A: The race happens at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Saturday, October 7. The race is scheduled as the ninth of ten on the Saturday card at Santa Anita Park. The race is one of four stakes on the card, three graded.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the American Pharoah Stakes?

A: As with so many dirt stakes out west, Bob Baffert is the leading trainer. He has won the American Pharoah 11 times between 1997 and 2022; interestingly enough, the only one of those horses to go on and win the Kentucky Derby was the race’s namesake. He can extend that record this year if Muth or Wine Me Up takes top honors.

Q: Who is the favorite for the American Pharoah Stakes?

A: Though Bob Baffert is leaving his best two-year-old, Prince Monaco, in the barn, he still has the likely favorite for the American Pharoah. Muth, the beaten odds-on favorite in the Best Pal (G3) behind the aforementioned Prince Monaco, still finished well clear of the rest of the field. Between that and his impressive debut in June at Santa Anita Park, he should be favored again and has been appointed at 1-1 on the morning line.

Q: Who is the best American Pharoah Stakes jockey?

A: Alex Solis won this race seven times between 1985 and 2008. Among jockeys who are riding in the 2023 edition of the race, Kent Desormeaux leads with four victories. He won the race four times between 1992 and 2006, including in 1996 with California-bred superstar Free House. Desormeaux will attempt to win his fifth this year with Next Level.

Q: Who won the American Pharoah Stakes in 2022?

A: Trainer Bob Baffert won his 11th edition of this race in 2022 with Cave Rock; his stablemate National Treasure completed the exacta. Cave Rock would go on to finish second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile behind eventual champion Forte. Jockey Juan Hernandez was in the irons that day, and he and Baffert reunite this year with Muth. Baffert also entered Wine Me Up; jockey Ramon Vazquez, who rode National Treasure last year, takes that call.

