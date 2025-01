2023-24 Golden State Warriors Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the entire 2023-24 NBA season, use this page to follow the Golden State Warriors and stay updated on upcoming games, past results, and the team's TV schedule. More details can be found below.

Warriors' 2023-24 Schedule

October

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Tuesday, October 24 at 10 p.m. ET Suns L 108-104 Chase Center, San Francisco, California TNT Friday, October 27 at 10 p.m. ET @ Kings W 122-114 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California ESPN, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BA Sunday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET @ Rockets W 106-95 Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Space City Home Network, NBCS-BA Monday, October 30 at 8 p.m. ET @ Pelicans W 130-102 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana NBA TV, BSNO, NBCS-BA

November

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, November 1 at 10 p.m. ET Kings W 102-101 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, NBCS-CA Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. ET @ Thunder W 141-139 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma BSOK, NBCS-BA Sunday, November 5 at 6 p.m. ET @ Cavaliers L 115-104 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio BSOH, NBCS-BA Monday, November 6 at 7 p.m. ET @ Pistons W 120-109 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan BSDET, NBCS-BA Wednesday, November 8 at 10 p.m. ET @ Nuggets L 108-105 Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado ESPN, ALT, NBCS-BA Saturday, November 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET Cavaliers L 118-110 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOH Sunday, November 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET Timberwolves L 116-110 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, BSN View Full Table ChevronDown

December

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Saturday, December 2 at 4 p.m. ET @ Clippers L 113-112 Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California BSSC, NBCS-BA Wednesday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET Trail Blazers W 110-106 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. ET @ Thunder L 138-136 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma BSOK, NBCS-BA Tuesday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET @ Suns L 119-116 Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TNT Thursday, December 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET @ Clippers L 121-113 Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California NBA TV, KTLA, NBCS-BA Saturday, December 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET Nets W 124-120 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, YES Sunday, December 17 at 9 p.m. ET @ Trail Blazers W 118-114 Moda Center, Portland, Oregon ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-BA View Full Table ChevronDown

January

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Tuesday, January 2 at 10 p.m. ET Magic W 121-115 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL Thursday, January 4 at 10 p.m. ET Nuggets L 130-127 Chase Center, San Francisco, California TNT Friday, January 5 at 10 p.m. ET Pistons W 113-109 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, BSDET Sunday, January 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET Raptors L 133-118 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, TSN Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET Pelicans L 141-105 Chase Center, San Francisco, California ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO Friday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET @ Bulls W 140-131 United Center, Chicago, Illinois NBCS-CHI, NBCS-BA Saturday, January 13 at 8 p.m. ET @ Bucks L 129-118 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin NBA TV, BSWI, NBCS-BA View Full Table ChevronDown

February

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET @ Grizzlies W 121-101 FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee NBA TV, BSSE, NBCS-BA Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET @ Hawks L 141-134 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia BSSE, NBCS-BA Monday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET @ Nets W 109-98 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York NBA TV, YES, NBCS-BA Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET @ 76ers W 127-104 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ESPN, NBCS-PH, NBCS-BA Thursday, February 8 at 7 p.m. ET @ Pacers W 131-109 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana BSIN, NBCS-BA Saturday, February 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET Suns W 113-112 Chase Center, San Francisco, California ABC Monday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET @ Jazz W 129-107 Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah KJZZ, NBCS-BA View Full Table ChevronDown

March

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET @ Raptors W 120-105 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario SportsNet, NBCS-BA Sunday, March 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET @ Celtics L 140-88 TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts ABC Wednesday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET Bucks W 125-90 Chase Center, San Francisco, California ESPN, NBCS-BA, BSWI Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET Bulls L 125-122 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, NBCS-CHI Saturday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET Spurs L 126-113 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, BSSW Monday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET @ Spurs W 112-102 Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas NBA TV, BSSW, NBCS-BA Wednesday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET @ Mavericks L 109-99 American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas NBCS-BA, WFAA View Full Table ChevronDown

April

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Tuesday, April 2 at 10 p.m. ET Mavericks W 104-100 Chase Center, San Francisco, California TNT Thursday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET @ Rockets W 133-110 Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Space City Home Network, NBCS-BA Friday, April 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET @ Mavericks L 108-106 American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas NBCS-BA, WFAA Sunday, April 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET Jazz W 118-110 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, KJZZ Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET @ Lakers W 134-120 Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California TNT Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET @ Trail Blazers W 100-92 Moda Center, Portland, Oregon ROOT Sports NW+, NBCS-BA Friday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET Pelicans L 114-109 Chase Center, San Francisco, California NBCS-BA, WVUE View Full Table ChevronDown

