2 NBA Best Bets for Tuesday 10/22/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

Last season, the New York Knicks had the slowest tempo in the league while the Boston Celtics held the 12th-slowest tempo. This was reflected in the Knicks giving up the second-fewest field goal attempts per game a season ago.

Each squad was among the top 10 best defensive ratings, as well. numberFire's game projections are suggesting the under for the 223.0-point total. Focusing on New York's 108.5 game total could especially yield success.

Away Team Total Points Under Oct 22 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

numberFire is forecasting the Knicks with 105.4 points, suggesting the under 108.5 points. The -106 odds for this pick provides a bit more value than -110 for the game total.

Ultimately, trusting this Boston defense that held the second-best defensive rating from last season is a good bet.

Slowing Jalen Brunson is usually an opposing defense's top priority considering his career-high 28.7 points per game (PPG) from last season. The Celtics have perhaps the best defensive backcourt in the league with Jrue Holiday (113.1 defensive rating last season) and Derrick White (111.1 defensive rating). There's a good shot that Brunson is held to under his 28.5 point prop as our DFS projections have him at 25.8 points.

If New York's top scorer isn't clicking, I'm a fan of under the 108.5 prop. Over the final 21 regular-season games of 2023-24, the Knicks were under 108 points in 6 of 7 games when Brunson was under 28 points.

There's a good shot this offense is a bit in flux too. New York has a new-look team with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges now in the lineup. This leads to various new roles, including Josh Hart stating, "I'm lost." That's not exactly the kind of talk you want to hear right before a season tips.

This is trending toward a comfortable win for the defending champs as they're favored by six points. If the Knicks are held to under 108.5 points, this one could get ugly.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

The nightcap is between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers. This is viewed as pretty much a pick 'em with the T-Wolves listed as -120 on the moneyline.

While numberFire is giving Minnesota a 56.7% probability to win, the spread offers more promise at -110. Plus, the Wolves are favored by only one point; that's not much of a difference compared to winning outright.

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves Oct 23 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

So, let's dig into the evidence. Projections check out with numberFire's forecasted score of 113.6-111.9 in favor of Minnesota.

The matchup is there, as well. The Lakers aren't rolling out a much different roster compared to last season; the only exception is probably the rookie Dalton Knecht that adds some shooting. Perhaps JJ Redick stepping in as the Lake Show's new coach will provide some chances, but I wouldn't hold my breath too much. This team still revolves around LeBron James.

We can dive into some of Los Angeles weaknesses' from the 2023-24 season. This included giving up the third-most three-point attempts and makes per game. Minnesota was one of the most efficient three-point shooting teams at 38.2% (third-highest) last season.

After attempting only 32.7 three-point shots per game last season (seventh-fewest), we could see this elevate following the addition of Donte DiVincenzo -- who logged 8.7 three-point attempts per contest in 2023-24.

The Lakers also heavily leaned on the painted area last season, shooting the fewest three-pointers per game. The Timberwolves boasted the league's best defensive rating while giving up the lowest effective field goal percentage (eFG%) and two-point percentage a season ago.

According to NBA win total odds, the T-Wolves hold a 51.5 win total while the Lakers are 42.5. Along with the advantages, Minnesota is simply viewed as the better team coming into the season-opener.

