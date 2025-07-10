2 Best UEFA Women's Euro Bets and Player Props for Thursday 7/10/25

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is here, bringing together Europe's top sides. With each match comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

Women's Euro 2025 Betting Picks for Today

Finland vs. Switzerland

Switzerland and Finland are knotted on three points apiece through two matches, with both sides getting their lone win versus Iceland. Switzerland, the tourney hosts, have a one-goal edge in goal difference, so if Finland are going to advance, they have to win this match.

Although the Swiss are deserving favorites -- especially given that they are hosts -- the market might be a little too tilted in their favor, which puts me on draw at +230 odds.

Finland and Switzerland look pretty even on paper. Both sides lost to Norway by a 2-1 score, but while Switzerland lost the expected goals (xG) battle 1.9-1.1 to Norway, per FBRef, Finland actually bested Norway 1.1-0.8 on xG. Against Iceland, the Swiss won 2-0 and Finland won 1-0 -- with Finland aided by an Iceland second-half red card -- but the xG tally was tight in both matches.

Switzerland are at home and need just a draw to advance, which could work in our favor if the match is tied in the second half and the Swiss opt to try to hold onto the draw rather than push for another goal.

Norway vs. Iceland

Despite dropping each of its first two matches, Iceland have been pretty darn good defensively and rank as the group's top team, per FIFA World Rankings. Although FIFA rankings aren't always a good barometer, Iceland are a quality side and can help keep this match under 2.5 goals.

Iceland have conceded three goals in this tourney, but they've allowed a total of just 1.6 xG -- 0.7 against Finland and 0.9 versus Switzerland. On the other end, they've mustered a meh 1.8 xG through two matches and have yet to score a goal.

Meanwhile, Norway have allowed exactly 1.1 xG in each of its two outings while showing some firepower in attack en route to 2.7 total xG. But facing a stiff Iceland defense should make things challenging for Norway's attack, and with six points in the bank (and qualification secured), Norway may not have their foot on the gas for the full 90 minutes.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.