2 Best WNBA First Basket Props for Tuesday 7/8/25

Over a 40-minute WNBA game, a lot can happen, but the action gets underway right at the opening tip-off.

And, although the first basket of the game is a small piece to the puzzle of the eventual winner, we can dig into usage and tip-off trends to examine the WNBA first basket markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA First Basket Picks and Props for Tonight

Elizabeth Williams has been jumping for the Sky of late, and that's been fruitful, as Williams is one of the best jumpball winners in the league based on my historical ELO data.

Although Washington's a solid defense in the paint, early-game trends are still positive for Angel Reese to open up the scoring.

Reese is tied for the team-high in first shot attempts with Ariel Atkins (four apiece) and has shot first twice in the last five games for Chicago.

Additionally, Reese leads the Sky in first-quarter field goal attempts per game (3.6).

The Aces aren't as favored as usual to win the tipoff, as A'ja Wilson is likely to square off with Breanna Stewart, yet there's still value on the Las Vegas side, per my model.

In an albeit small sample of 24 possessions with the expected starting lineup for the Aces (Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith, and Wilson), Young leads with 7 field goal attempts (out of 23) for a 30.4% shot attempt rate.

Overall this season, Young has averaged 4.1 first-quarter shot attempts. That trails just Wilson (4.8) on the team and is the only other mark above 2.6 for Las Vegas.

