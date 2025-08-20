2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wings at Sparks on Wednesday 8/20/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Wings at Sparks

Dallas is 2-8 over its last 10 games while Los Angeles carries a 6-4 record in the split, helping explain Los Angeles being listed as an 8.0-point favorite tonight.

While the Wings are still without Arike Ogunbowale (knee), Paige Bueckers is looking like herself again with 23.5 points per game (PPG) and a 51.3% field goal percentage over her previous two. Plus, Dallas is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last six, compared to the Sparks being only 2-4 ATS during the same span.

We have an angle for the Wings to cover, similar to Dallas' August 15th 97-96 loss to L.A. as six-point underdogs. In that matchup, Dallas held its own in the paint by recording 50 paint points while giving up only 44. This checks out with season-long marks as the Wings log the fifth-most points in the paint per game while L.A. surrenders the third-most. The Sparks rack up the most paint points per contest, but Dallas can somewhat limit L.A.'s strength as the Wings allow the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game.

One could argue Dallas' frontcourt was capable of doing even more in the previous matchup. The Wings have the third-highest rebounding percentage, compared to Los Angeles carrying the seventh-highest mark, yet Dallas lost the rebounding battle by 11 boards.

Between carrying its weight in the paint and a potential improvement in the rebounding department, Dallas has a puncher's chance tonight. DRatings' game projections have the Wings losing by only 5.9 points.

Defending the three-point line looks to be Dallas' biggest concern today. Despite the Wings ceding the sixth-fewest three-point shots per game, Los Angeles still hit 11 made triples in the most recent matchup between these teams. Exceptional efficiency plays a large part as the Sparks have the third-best three-point percentage (35.5%).

With that said, which efficient L.A. three-point shooter could keep up on the success on Wednesday?

Azura Stevens (14.4 PPG) is second on the team with 1.8 made threes per game. Over eight games in August, Stevens has made at least two three-pointers in four appearances while averaging 2.0 made threes per contest during that time. She's even upped her season-long 40.8% three-point percentage to a lethal 44.4% in the eight-game split.

After cashing in two triples in her previous meeting with the Wings on August 15, Stevens can keep up the hot streak.

