2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wings at Fever on Sunday 7/13/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Wings at Fever

This is a big number for Dallas on the road as their injuries subside a little. Arike Ogunbowale (thumb) will return even if DiJonai Carrington (ribs) does not.

The Wings have clearly improved from the beginning of the season as Paige Bueckers has truly broken out in her rookie (and first All-Star) campaign. Dallas' -1.4 net rating (NRTG) in the last 10 games just simply isn't that far behind Indiana's (+3.6).

Caitlin Clark's squad is always going to draw maximum attention, and a 17-point win Friday against the playoff-bound Dream earned plenty of it. I just don't know if I'd give them that effort at a baseline given a -3.1 NRTG with Clark in this lineup this month.

Dallas' -41 point differential on this road trip thus far has to be a direct result of Ogunbowale's absence. This team isn't super deep nor flush with talent. With her back in the fold, maintaining a semblance of their momentum earlier this month seems achievable.

DRatings puts this median projected spread at 7.7 points. There's been an overreaction on both side to force this number to double digits.

Bueckers' transition to the Wings' go-to option has given the team a clear identity.

In these past 10 games, Bueckers has posted 19.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per 36 minutes, including a 27-point outing against these Fever on June 27th. She's narrowly taken over the team's lead in usage rate (24.3%) ahead of Ogunbowale (22.6%) among active players Sunday, and both should benefit from Carrington's 24.3% usage in this time being out of the mix.

Indiana is a favorable matchup for guards, allowing the third-most points (51.9) and rebounds (21.9) per game to the position as Clark nor Kelsey Mitchell are known for their work on that end of the floor.

Rotowire projects 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 33.0 minutes on Sunday, and a monster day from Bueckers should correlate fully with any chance for Dallas to cover on the road.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.