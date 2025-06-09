2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Valkyries at Sparks on Monday 6/9/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and Los Angeles Sparks?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Valkyries at Sparks

The Valkyries come off their best win of the early season, dismantling the Las Vegas Aces with a 95-68 win as 12.5-point underdogs. Golden State will be in the underdog role once more, listed at +6.5 points against the Sparks. However, Los Angeles is 3-6 overall and 1-3 over the last four. Are the Valkyries worth backing?

DRatings' game projections have Golden State losing by 5.2 points, suggesting a cover. In Saturday's dominant showing, the Valkyries converted 10 three-pointers while controlling the rebounding battle 43 to 31. Both strengths should be in good shape for tonight.

Starting with launching triples, Los Angeles gives up the second-most three-point shots and third-most makes per contest. Three of the Sparks' last four opponents have drained at least 11 triples, as well. The Valkyries should be able to let it fly on Monday night.

Golden State touts the highest defensive rebounding rate and sixth-highest rebound rate for the offensive glass. While the Sparks are exceptional on the defensive glass (fifth-highest defensive rebounding rate), they have the fourth-lowest offensive rebounding rate in the WNBA. Winning the possession battle is in the cards for the Valkyries.

While a 3-5 record is still underwhelming, Golden State has strong numbers across the interior -- which also includes ceding the fewest points in the paint per game. This is yet another important piece of tonight's matchup as L.A. totals the fifth-most points in the paint per contest.

In Saturday's win, the Valkyries' interior defense turned in another solid performance, limiting the Aces to 26 points in the paint and A'ja Wilson to 17 points and a 38.5% field goal percentage (FG%). Over the last four games, Golden State has ceded only 22.5 points in the paint per game. This is far below its season-long mark of 28.8, a number that already leads the league.

This came against good competition, too, including matchups with the Aces, Minnesota Lynx, and New York Liberty. Holding the Lynx and Liberty to 18 points in the paint apiece during the span is especially impressive. New York currently boasts the shortest odds to win the WNBA championship (+105) while Minnesota has the second-shortest line (+310).

Dearica Hamby, the Sparks' second-leading scorer, averages 17.9 PPG. She rarely shoots threes and takes 85.0% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim. Hamby has scored 15 or fewer points in two of the last three matchups, and tonight's meeting with an elite interior D doesn't yield much confidence.

RotoWire has Hamby forecasted for 16.0 points. Most of her matchups will likely come against Kayla Thornton (95.6) and Janelle Salaun (98.2), and each forward has a solid defensive rating. Scoring in the paint will likely be a challenge, putting me on under 16.5 points for Hamby.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with WNBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $1 will get a one-month trial of WNBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.