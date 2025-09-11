2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 9/11/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

The final night of the WNBA regular season offers us a four-game slate, and a match between the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks is the one to watch.

The Aces are playing for something tonight -- a win earns them the second seed in the playoffs while a loss will drop them to the third seed. Securing home court advantage in a potential WNBA semifinals series against the Atlanta Dream would be huge, so we should expect the best from A'ja Wilson and company tonight.

The Sparks are technically not playing for anything tonight. They sport a 13-8 record (third-best) since the All-Star break, but the effort was too little, too late, and they were eliminated from playoff contention following the Seattle Storm's win on Tuesday.

But if we know anything about Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum, they will treat tonight like a playoff game. Beyond the tough blow of losing out on a playoff spot, this is a revenge game for both Hamby and Plum as each spent multiple years and won a ring with Vegas. Hamby is currently in litigation with the Aces. She's also been playing lights out, averaging 19.9 points per game on an elite 61.2% FG% since the All-Star break.

MasseyRatings has the Aces winning this one by just six points. With pride on the line and a chance to play spoiler as Vegas' seeding is concerned, Los Angeles should keep this one competitive.

Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx

Tonight's Golden State Valkyries-Minnesota Lynx contest matters for the Valkyries, as a win would earn them the sixth seed over the Indiana Fever -- and more likely than not result in a first-round matchup with the Dream rather than the red-hot Aces.

As props go, I like Veronica Burton to sink a pair of threes.

Burton has had a breakout season with Golden State and is a prime candidate to win the WNBA Most Improved Player award. She's made at least two threes in 44.2% of total games and 47.6% of road games -- each up from the 39.7% implied probability on these +152 odds.

Minnesota has coughed up the third-most made threes per game since the All-Star break and could end up sitting some of their defensive standouts since they've already clinched the first overall seed. Thus, Burton to drill a pair of threes is my favorite prop for today's slate.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

