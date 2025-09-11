NFL DFS Podcast: The Heat Check, NFL Week 2 FanDuel Picks

Week 1 gave us plenty of data, and Week 2 can allow us to buy into certain players before their NFL DFS salaries rise too much on FanDuel. Which players should we prioritize on the main slate? FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes break it all down, discussing key trends to note, which games they want to stack, and the top plays at each position on FanDuel.

Each episode of The Heat Check Fantasy Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. To ensure you receive each episode right when it's posted, subscribe to the FanDuel Research Podcast feed on any of the channels above. A video version of the podcast will also be available on YouTube.

Video Version

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.