3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 3

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Week 2's college football action didn't deliver the same punch as Week 1, but Week 3's slate gets back to nonstop, competitive football. This includes a pair of top-25 non-conference battles and several intriguing conference clashes. There's plenty of value to be had in a week full of enticing matchups.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

College Football Week 3 Betting Picks

No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech

One of the top conference meetings is an ACC collision between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has rolled to a 2-0 start while covering both spreads, whereas Clemson stumbled to a 27-16 win as 30.5-point favorites against the Troy Trojans following a 17-10 loss in Week 1. The Tigers are already failing to meet expectations, giving the home Yellow Jackets an avenue to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. Will Georgia Tech get it done?

Clemson is simply in a tough spot for this matchup. Its been underperforming, has dealt with injuries, and now has to travel against a conference opponent. This sounds like a recipe for disaster.

This becomes only more concerning when looking at the Tigers' run defense. While they've limited opponents to just 93.0 rushing yards per game (29th-fewest), the unit ranks 76th in rush success rate allowed and 68th in expected points added (EPA) allowed per rushing attempt -- per Game On Paper. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has a 68.1% rush-play rate (sixth-highest) while racking up 6.8 yards per carry (seventh-highest), and 320.0 rushing yards per game (second-most).

The Yellow Jackets' quarterback Haynes King is returning from a lower-body injury. Plus, the defense is returning two starters in edge rusher AJ Hoffler and cornerback Rodney Shelley. Injuries aren't going Clemson's way as star receiver Antonio Williams quickly exited Week 1 with a hamstring injury and is still "day-to-day" for Saturday's matchup.

Missing Williams has certainly impacted the Tigers' offense. Cade Klubnik has been meh through two games, throwing one interception in each outing. Even in Week 2's improved performance, he still posted only 196 passing yards.

Assuming Williams is out, I expect Clemson to feature another run-heavy approach as Week 2 featured 31 rushing attempts compared to 24 passing attempts. Georgia Tech ranks 114th in EPA allowed per carry, providing an opportunity to keep it on the ground.

For a team that loves to run the ball, this would likely create a game script that favors the Yellow Jackets. If Williams is out for the Tigers, Clemson is in big trouble.

South Alabama at No. 24 Auburn

After an active offseason, the Auburn Tigers have taken the next step through two games. Will the Tigers come up with another comfortable win against the South Alabama Jaguars?

These are two squads that love to lean on the run as Auburn touts a 60.0% rush-play rate (25th-highest) while South Alabama has a 62.1% mark (20th-highest). Dominating the ground game is the Tigers' angle to covering the hefty 24.5-point spread.

Auburn's rush defense has been utterly dominant, limiting teams to an absurd 1.1 yards per carry (fourth-fewest) and 30.5 rushing yards per game (third-fewest). Furthermore, the Tigers lead the nation for the lowest rush success rate allowed, and it's over 6.0% better than the second-lowest mark. Of course, some of this will likely regress. But for now, I'll lean on Auburn giving up the ninth-fewest EPA per rushing attempt.

On the other side of the ball, South Alabama is 102nd in EPA allowed per rushing attempt and 109th in opponent rush success rate. This has led to several alarming stats, including 5.4 yards allowed per carry (112th) and 241.0 rushing yards allowed per contest (125th). This is only a one-game sample, though, as Week 1 featured an FCS opponent. Still, if Tulane Green Wave can post these kind of numbers, a more talented Auburn squad is certainly capable of exposing this porous rush D.

Ultimately, the Tigers' run defense is astronomically better in this matchup. Assuming Auburn thoroughly dominates the ground game, I don't see how this one will stay close.

No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami (FL)

One of my most anticipated matchups of Week 3 is an in-state meeting between the South Florida Bulls and Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

The Bulls have become one of college football's best stories in the early going, knocking off the Boise State Broncos 34-7 as 4.5-point underdogs in Week 1 followed by an 18-16 win as 18-point 'dogs against the Florida Gators. As 17.5-point favorites, is Miami the next team on the chopping block?

I have a ton of questions about this Bulls offense. USF is totally reliant on quarterback Byrum Brown. The unit already leans on the pass with a 53.7% pass-play rate (57th) while totaling 8.5 yards per passing attempt (36th). With 122.5 rushing yards per game (78th), balance isn't this unit's middle name. Brown is the lead rusher, too, holding 109 rushing yards while taking 31 of the team's 57 carries on the season.

This identity becomes extremely concerning with South Florida ranked 77th in EPA/db and 96th in pass success rate. Leaning on an inefficient air attack seems like a disaster waiting to brew -- especially when Brown posted a Pro Football Focus 48.6 passing grade in Week 2.

The Hurricanes' team stats only account for Week 1's meeting with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish because last week's matchup was an FCS opponent. While Miami giving up 7.4 yards per passing attempt is concerning, it's also given up the 20th-fewest EPA/db. The secondary performed well in Week 2, limiting Bethune-Cookman to 99 passing yards and 5.5 yards per passing attempt.

One of USF's clear strengths is boasting a +2.0 turnover margin (eighth-highest). However, the Canes hold the same exact mark. More than likely, the turnover battle will even out between the two. With fewer short fields, this should only cause more issues for the Bulls' offense.

