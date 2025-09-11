4 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 2

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow ($8,000), Ja'Marr Chase ($9,000) and Travis Hunter ($5,900)

I wrote up the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and they failed to deliver. I'm going right back to the well this week, though, because the Bengals' home date with the Jacksonville Jaguars is one of the best DFS environments of the slate as it holds a 3.5-point spread and a slate-best 49.5-point total.

Burrow and Chase were quiet in Week 1. This is a much softer matchup at home against the Jags. Jacksonville gave up the third-most FanDuel points per game to WRs last year, and although the Jags' defense was good last week, that likely had more to do with the Carolina Panthers' offense being among the league's worst.

Our NFL DFS projections rank Ja'Marr Chase as the slate's WR1, projecting him for 16.0 FanDuel points. Joe Burrow isn't far behind, sitting as the week's QB3, per our model. If you want to go all-in on the Cincy passing attack, you can double-stack Burrow with Tee Higgins ($7,100).

Pairing Chase and Burrow takes a big chunk of salary, so on the Jags' side, I lean Travis Hunter over Brian Thomas Jr. ($7,600) for some cap relief. While Hunter played only 62% of the snaps in Week 1, that might have been suppressed by the Jaguars seeing a positive game script. When he was on the field, Hunter was busy, notching eight targets on just 31 Trevor Lawrence pass attempts.

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray ($7,700), Trey McBride ($7,000) and Tetairoa McMillan ($5,700)

Kyler Murray and Trey McBride are once again a high-upside stack, this time in a home clash with the aforementioned Panthers.

Carolina's defense gave up 200 rushing yards last week and allowed 20 first-half points to the Jaguars. In short, they were bad, and Murray can take advantage. Murray threw for only 163 yards in his season opener, but he recorded two passing scores and ran seven times for 38 yards. The ground work boosts his ceiling, and Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Kyler scrambling is a point of emphasis for them this year.

Whenever I'm high on Murray, it's pretty easy to talk myself into Trey McBride, who played 64 of 66 snaps in Week 1 and was targeted nine times, catching six of them for 61 yards. The usage is elite, and he's going to have some massive games this campaign. His first such outing could come this week against a Carolina D that allowed Brenton Strange to go for 59 yards a week ago.

With how bad Bryce Young looked, I don't think you have to force a bring-back piece from the Panthers. If you want one, Tetairoa McMillan operated as Carolina's WR1, leading the team's wideouts in snap rate (83%), targets (nine) and yards (68).

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry ($9,000) and Baltimore D/ST ($5,000)

Derrick Henry went nuts in Week 1, racking up 169 rushing yards, 13 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This week, the Ravens are 11.5-point favorites over the Cleveland Browns, so we should see a game script that sets up well for Henry to get fed.

Oddsmakers sure think so as Henry is -210 to score a touchdown, and his rushing yards prop is set at 95.5. He's +260 to score at least two TDs.

Our model has Henry projected as the slate's RB1 (18.1 FanDuel points).

I like the idea of stacking Henry with the Ravens D/ST. Like Henry, the Baltimore defense is tops at their position, per our numbers, as we forecast them to score 9.4 FanDuel points. If Baltimore is out front and running the ball, the stage will be set for the Ravens' D to amass sacks and interceptions versus Joe Flacco.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Hurts ($8,300), A.J. Brown ($7,500) and Travis Kelce ($6,200)

We've got a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Neither defense was super impressive in Week 1, so while the over/under for this game is just 45.5, I think there's shootout potential. The spread is tight (1.5), too, so this could wind up being a great matchup for DFS.

Jalen Hurts was his usual self in the opening week, rushing for two first half scores -- neither of which was a tush push -- and finishing the game with 14 carries for 62 yards. Hurts totaled 152 scoreless yards through the air, capping his ceiling, but with his running ability, Hurts is always an elite DFS play.

We're just one game in, but A.J. Brown could get some squeaky-wheel treatment in this one. Brown played 87% of the snaps in Week 1 but was targeted only once in a game where Philly threw it just 23 times. Brighter days are ahead, so I like going back to the well when the masses might be scared off after Week 1.

Week 1 also wasn't promising for Travis Kelce, who saved his day with a 37-yard touchdown in the final stanza. Despite KC being without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy getting hurt early, Kelce saw only four targets. He might be washed. But I'm willing to trust his 84% snap rate and hope that KC coach Andy Reid can scheme him open if Worthy has to sit. If Worthy suits up, he's a viable option himself, but Worthy's presence could take some defensive attention away from Kelce.

