3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sun at Fever on Friday 5/30/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever?

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sun at Fever

Some might write off the Fever offense without Caitlin Clark (quad), but they have a decent setup to score on Friday.

While missing the second-leading favorite for WNBA MVP (+550) isn't ideal, their offense showed encouraging signs in Wednesday's loss. They managed just 77 points, but that came on woeful 39.3% shooting. A 103.2 pace in that game wasn't a trend away from Indiana's up-and-down approach, which would be the true cause for concern.

The Sun are in much worse shape. A team that traded its entire starting lineup this offseason, the winless Sun are significantly worse than even the low expectations they held. Connecticut's defense has left for Indiana with Stephanie White, per a 110.8 DRTG that's second-worst in the W.

This game could get ugly quickly if Connecticut's Marina Mabrey (questionable) can't play, but White's "revenge" narrative should keep the pedal down for a while, and this offense needs positive momentum without Clark.

DRatings expects 86.3 median points from the Clark-less Fever in this one. A full-game over is too risky if Mabrey ends up on the pine.

This line is a good lesson and/or reminder to control what you can control in sports betting when possible.

Rather than one standard bet on Aliyah Boston's points prop, I'll ladder these two outcomes with the same size bet in case a blowout produces a frustrating hook late. Either way, Boston is primed to score after a quiet night during the Fever's first L without their MVP candidate.

She scored 10 points on just 5 shots in that one, which produced a 14.9% usage rate. I'll fade that small sample when Boston's season-long usage rate (19.1%) is higher and should definitely increase without one of the WNBA's leading shooters.

Connecticut has been a phenomenal matchup for bigs this season, too. They've allowed the most points per game to listed centers (28.8) while allowing the third-most paint points per game (38.0) overall.

Rotowire has Boston projected for 17.3 points on Friday. She could cruise over both of these lines with a large first half, but I'm hedging against Mabrey's injury with the extra market available.

