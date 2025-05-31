2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sky at Wings on Saturday 5/31/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sky at Wings

The Sky claimed their first victory of the season when they hosted the Wings on Thursday night. These groups will run it back on Saturday -- this time in Dallas -- and we can look for the home team to right the ship.

Chicago comes in with the worst defensive rating (113.0) in the WNBA. They've let up 93.8 points per game through five contests while over half of the league is holding opponents to fewer than 80.0 points per game. The Sky's perimeter defense is especially sour, as they have allowed opponents to shoot threes at a billowing 43.8% clip. Worse, they average an eye-popping 18.6 turnovers per game.

This is all to say that Dallas' 92-point showing on Thursday was no fluke. In fact, the offense probably underperformed in that one. Outside Arike Ogunbowale, the team went 2-for-10 from distance and scored just 6 buckets off turnovers despite forcing 17 of them.

While the Wings' scoring output on Thursday was, at the very least, expected given the matchup, the Sky's was likely unsustainable. Chicago put up 97 points after averaging only 74.8 points through the first four games. Most everybody showed up on Thursday, including Kamilla Cardoso (9-for-13), Ariel Atkins (7-for-14), Rebecca Allen (5-for-11), and Courtney Vandersloot (5-for-9). Even though Dallas shows an underwhelming 107.3 defensive rating, we probably can't rely on all of those Chicago shooters to stay hot heading into Saturday.

The Sky have not won a road game since August 17th of last season, which brings their road losing streak up to 10 games.

The Sky are playing at the second-fastest pace (99.84) in the WNBA behind only the Indiana Fever. Chicago plays at a significantly faster pace in the first quarter (104.16), as well.

That has, in part, led to each team scoring in the first minute in four out of five Sky games this season, and the one miss came by just five seconds. We can look for history to repeat itself on Saturday night.

Chicago's quick pace and aforementioned lackluster defensive qualities have allowed their opponents to score on either the first or second possession in every game this season. The Wings, meanwhile, are running at the fourth-fastest pace and have scored in the first minute in five out of six games.

The Sky's offense is primed to keep up their end of the bargain, too. They score a combined 72.4% of their first-quarter points from either the charity stripe or in the paint -- both high percentage areas of the floor. Perhaps most exciting, they score a league-high 28.4% of their first-quarter points from the free-throw line while the majority of the league (10 out of 13 teams) amasses less than 18.0% of their points in this split. That style of play has allowed the Sky to put points on the board straight away.

Dallas and Chicago -- and their respective opponents -- have cleared this prop in a combined 8 out of 11 games this season, which suggests value in these +142 odds.

