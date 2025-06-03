2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Mercury at Lynx on Tuesday 6/3/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Mercury at Lynx

The Mercury could be in store for a rude awakening against a championship contender tonight. While Phoenix has enjoyed a 5-2 start, it's been fortunate as Kahleah Copper -- who logged 21.1 points per game (PPG) last season -- has yet to debut this season due to a knee injury. Additionally, star forward Alyssa Thomas is now battling a calf injury.

It's difficult to replace this kind of production, and the Mercury have been leaning on several undrafted rookies -- including Monique Akoa Makani, Kitija Laksa, Kathryn Westbeld, and Lexi Held. This doesn't feel like a winning formula -- especially when three undrafted rookies are holding substantial backcourt roles.

With that said, the Lynx listed as heavy favorites isn't much of a surprise. However, 12.5 points feels a little harsh. Minnesota has failed to cover five consecutive games while Phoenix is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last four. DRatings' game projections have the Lynx winning by about eight points.

The matchup is even there, for the Mercury take the fourth-most three-point shots per game while the Lynx surrender the fifth-most attempts per contest. Minnesota has the second-best offensive rating, but Phoenix has the defense to match it with the second-best defensive rating. At the very least, the Mercury have the tools to keep it close.

We mentioned Phoenix likely getting plenty of three-point looks tonight. Satou Sabally leads the team with 6.0 attempted threes per game. This surely plays a role in Sabally's team-best 21.3 PPG.

Despite shooting only 26.2% from downtown this season, she's made at least two three-pointers in four of seven games. Positive regression seems imminent in terms of efficiency, too, for Sabally shot 45.2% from beyond the arc a season ago in a limited 15-game sample size and 36.1% for the entire 2023 season. We saw some of that efficiency on Sunday with Sabally converting two of five three-point attempts (40.0%).

Looking at last season's sample size, Sabally made at least two three-pointers in 11 of 15 games. Plus, her volume is actually up to 6.0 triples attempted per game compared to 5.6 last season. On May 30, Sabally had her way with Minnesota by recording 26 points. She went 0-of-4 from three, though.

Once again, I'm banking on a better day. Considering her past scoring success against the Lynx, Sabally should be able to take advantage of a porous three-point defense.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any WNBA game(s) taking place on June 3rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.