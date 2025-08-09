2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Liberty on Sunday 8/10/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the league-best Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Lynx at Liberty

Both of these teams are down a current MVP candidate. The Minnesota Lynx don't have Napheesa Collier (ankle), and the New York Liberty are without Breanna Stewart (knee). With that roughly tied up, Minnesota is the better team actually getting points here. Bananas.

The Lynx still have a +26.0 net rating (NRTG) in the last three games without Collier and a 3-0 straight up (SU) record. The former was certainly boosted by a historic, 53-point win over Las Vegas, though. I just don't think we've ever seen where the Liberty are at when they've played awful Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun teams in five of their last six contests.

Even with that advantage, New York's NRTG in the stretch is just -0.8.

One of the W's best home crowds can't erase what seems to be two different planes these 2024 WNBA Finals participants are on this season. DRatings has the Lynx favored by 2.7 points in this matchup, but I'll take a basket if oddsmakers are giving it.

New York just can't get their three-point defense figured out.

The Liberty still have allowed the third-most attempts from deep per game (26.7), and they (15.0) are not far off the worst mark in the league (15.2) when it comes to attempts allowed to guards. The light should be bright green for Kayla McBride in this one.

McBride's downtown-oriented approach is one way for the Lynx to find offense in Collier's stead. She's chucked 18 threes in three games without Phee thus far, cashing 9 (50.0%) of them.

She's seemingly unbothered by Friday's brief trip to the locker room, so I'm in line to fully buy her 2.7 projected median threes in 32.0 minutes played at Rotowire. McBride made five threes in her only matchup with New York this season.

