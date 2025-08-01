2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Aces on Saturday 8/2/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for Saturday's matchup between the Lynx and Aces?

Let's run through the Lynx-Aces best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Lynx at Aces

The league-leading Minnesota Lynx are sizable favorites on the road against the Aces on Saturday. Based on their first two head-to-head matchups, that's warranted. Minnesota downed Vegas by 14 sans A'ja Wilson back in June before rolling them by 31 with Wilson in the lineup in late July.

The Lynx held the Aces under 40% shooting in both previous matchups and have now beaten them in five of their last six matchups dating back to last season. That includes both games in Vegas, with Minnesota winning by 11 and 14 points.

Even so, I'm optimistic the Aces defend their home floor a bit better this time around. They routed a strong Atlanta team in their only post-All-Star break home game, increasing their average home point differential to +3.7 on the season. Vegas is 7-4 at home this season -- a venue at which they've done an excellent job holding onto the ball. The Aces have the second-lowest home turnover rate (16.2%), which is something that could come in handy against a Minnesota side which averages the most points off turnovers (17.7) in the W.

Massey Ratings has the Lynx favored by just 3.5 points on Saturday, giving us a few points to play with here. While the Aces haven't been up to their usual standard the past two seasons, we've seen what A'ja Wilson and co. can do when things are clicking. In Minnesota's first road game of the second half, look for the home Aces to keep things within 6 points.

Aces guard Jackie Young is fresh off her first career triple-double, an 18-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist masterclass against the Sparks. That inched her assist-per-game average to 4.5 on the season -- exactly where her assists prop is sitting at heading into Saturday's bout with Minnesota.

But Young has really upped her assist totals as the season's gone on. She averaged just 3.2 assists per game in May before posting 4.2 in June and, most recently, 5.4 in July. In five games since the All-Star Break, Jackie has averaged 6.8 assists per game. She's recorded at least 5 assists in 6 of her past 7 games and in 13 of 18 dating back to June 15th.

That includes two games against the Lynx -- both of which saw Jackie Young finish with at least five dimes.

I'm bullish on her chances of reaching that mark again in a third 2025 date with Minnesota. Though the Lynx have the W's top defensive rating and allow a league-low 18.1 assists per game, Jackie averaged 5.4 assists across four 2024 matchups. She's proven more than capable of recording 5 assists regardless of opponent the past two seasons, doing so in 35 of 70 games since the beginning of 2024.

Given her strong play of late -- and Vegas' increased reliance on her -- this is another strong spot to target the over on Jackie Young's assists prop.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

