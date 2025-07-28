2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Liberty at Wings on Monday 7/28/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Liberty and Wings?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find the Liberty-Wings best bets.

All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Liberty at Wings

The defending-champion New York Liberty head west to take on the Dallas Wings in a game which should feature plenty of offense. New York is second in offensive rating and leads the league in pace on the season; Dallas is eighth in offensive rating but fourth in pace.

As a result, the over/under for tonight's game is set all the way up at 172.5. That's right in line with Massey Ratings' 171.5-point projection, but recent trends suggest there's value in the over.

While the Liberty sit third in defensive rating for the season, they've struggled defensively in recent weeks. New York is just eighth in defensive rating over their last 10 games despite eight of those coming at home.

They've been even worse defensively on the road, sporting the league's fifth-worst road scoring defense in 2025. They've allowed the fourth-most three-point attempts and second-highest three-point percentage (3P%) on the road -- both factors working in the over's favor.

Dallas, meanwhile, hasn't been able to guard anyone, anywhere. They have the W's fourth-worst scoring defense at home -- a venue which they've permitted the third-highest 3P%.

After New York's most recent game finished with 200 total points, expect another high-scoring affair between two fast-paced teams.

Liberty guard Natasha Cloud's assist totals have come down over the last month. She failed to clear 4 assists in five straight games prior to her most recent outing: a 9-assist masterclass against the Sparks. That looked more like her season totals, helping raise her season-long assist average to 5.9 per game.

That's a tick below the 6.6 assists she's averaged over the past four years, but it's still a top-five mark league-wide. We've seen Cloud reach for high assist totals, too, as she's recorded at least 7 dimes in 10 of 23 games this season.

With Cloud in a soft matchup against the Wings, I like her to hit that mark again and to go over her 6.5-assist line on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas enters Monday ranked 10th in defensive rating, and they've permitted the most raw assists per game on the season. They've been especially friendly to dimes from opposing guards of late, allowing the most assists per 40 minutes to the position over their last 10 games.

It doesn't hurt that the Wings have been playing fast, too. They're fourth in pace for both the season and over the last 10 games, resulting in the W's worst scoring defense in this more recent sample.

As a primary ball-handler for the Liberty, Cloud should be one of the main beneficiaries of tonight's soft matchup. That should help her go over 6.5 assists at plus odds -- a line which could even be paired with the game over as part of tonight's 30% Parlay Profit Boost Token on FanDuel Sportsbook.

