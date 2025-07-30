2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Liberty at Lynx on Wednesday 7/30/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Liberty and Lynx?

Let's run through the Liberty-Lynx best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Liberty at Lynx

Though this is the first time New York and Minnesota will meet since their 2024 WNBA Finals bout, I'm not sure we're getting quite the rematch the league expected. The Liberty are down three rotation pieces, including second-leading scorer Breanna Stewart.

Those absences explain tonight's line, as the Lynx are favored by 7 points (as of Wednesday afternoon). That's noticeably higher than the 3.5-point margin Massey Ratings projects for this game -- though it's still respectable given Minnesota's +10.5 average point differential.

Still, while the Liberty have the depth to compete sans Stewart, it's hard to get too optimistic about their chances tonight. Considering New York lost to the 8-19 Wings by 10 without their star forward on Monday, this is an intriguing spot to back the Lynx -7.

Even if Stewart were active for the Liberty, Minnesota would have a shot at covering this spread. They lead the W in offensive and defensive rating for the season, plus they've been even more dominant at Target Center. They're 14-1 in regular season home games. having outscored their opponents by an average of 15.1 points per game.

Of their 14 home wins, 10 have come by at least 7 points. The Lynx have multiple double-digit home wins against the Mercury and Aces, showing they're more than capable of covering hefty spreads against the W's elite.

New York, meanwhile, has quietly been a bit shaky on the road even with Breanna Stewart in the lineup. They're 5-5 with a +0.2 average point differential away from home, with all five road losses coming by more than 7 points.

They've really struggled against the better teams on their schedule on the road. The Liberty are 1-4 on the road against teams over .500. That includes losses to Atlanta (by 9), Phoenix (by 15), Seattle (by 10), and Indiana (by 14).

Stewart was active for all four of those losses, and their struggles with her don't bode well for their chances without her tonight. For the season, New York's offensive rating drops 2.5 points with Stewart off the floor (109.4 to 106.9); their defensive rating plummets 3.8 points (98.6 to 102.4).

Given their road struggles and overall downtick in efficiency without Stewart, I'll count on the Lynx to cover the spread here. This is even a spot we could check out an alt. line in favor of Minnesota. Under the "Margin" tab, Minnesota Lynx 11+ is available at +125 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lynx guard Kayla McBride is averaging a full point-per-game less this season than last, though her usage rate (19.5%) and true shooting percentage (58%) are right in line with 2024's marks. She's still put up a healthy 14 points per game in 2025, so all we need is for her to hit her season average to go over tonight's point prop.

Though McBride's sharpshooter role can lead to some variance in her scoring, she's still managed at least 14 points in 12 of 23 games this season. The level of competition hasn't impacted rate, either. She's recorded at least 14 points at a 50% clip against teams over .500.

That bodes well for her chances of going over 13.5 against a short-handed Liberty defense tonight. New York's defensive rating takes a hit when Stewart is off the floor, and we've seen that result in plenty of buckets for opposing guards. We saw that play out in their most recent loss to Dallas, during which Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale combined for 40 points.

The Liberty have struggled to contain opposing guards all season. They're in the bottom half of the WNBA in points (per minute) allowed to guards and have given up the second-most threes (per minute) to perimeter players.

Now, McBride is coming off her lowest scoring total of the season, managing just four points in a loss to the Dream. But she had averaged 16.8 points over her previous five games, clearing 14 points four times.

She's still posted double-digit field goal attempts in 17 of 23 games this season. In those 17 games, McBride has reached 14 points 11 times.

I'm bullish that volume holds tonight in what should be a plus matchup. Assuming it does, I do see value in Kayla McBride over 13.5 points at -120 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

