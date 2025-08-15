2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Liberty at Lynx on Saturday 8/16/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Liberty at Lynx

Both New York and Minnesota will again be out one of their top players for Saturday's matchup as Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier remain sidelined. Still, that figures to impact both sides more on defense than offense, so I'm willing to buy into the over in a total which is lower than we'd typically see for this matchup.

Minnesota has gone 3-0 with a 108.1 offensive rating since Napheesa went down, although they have given up 78 points per game -- up from their 75.6 point-per-game mark on the season.

New York's non-Stewie splits are even worse. They're 10th in defensive rating with Stewart sidelined the last 10 games, a stretch during which they've allowed 86.5 points per game. They're still second in pace during that span, helping the last 10 Liberty games average 171.4 total points.

Two of those 10 games came against the Lynx -- one with Collier active and one without her. Minnesota won both, 100-93 in Minneapolis and 83-71 in Brooklyn.

The Lynx haven't had much difficulty cracking this New York defense, and I don't see that changing at home (where they've posted a league-leading 111.4 offensive rating).

While the Liberty offense has taken a hit sans Stewart, they've started to find their footing since 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman entered the primary unit. In four games where Meesseman has played at least 30 minutes, the Liberty have scored 88, 71, 105, and 77 points.

There's still plenty of firepower in this New York lineup, and their pace should help a typically slow Lynx side get more attempts up. That could be enough to push this game over 165.5 points -- a total surpassed in three of Minnesota's last four home games.

We touched on Meesseman's impact on the Liberty offense, and there's still opportunity to buy into her recent play via the prop market. The do-it-all center averaged 4.5 and 3.8 assists during her most recent two WNBA seasons, and she's rocking a 3.8 assist-per-game average in six games with New York.

But Meesseman's role has expanded rather drastically over the last four games, a time during which she's averaged 31.5 minutes per game. She's netted 7, 4, 4, and 3 assists in this four-game stretch, accounting for 26.1% of the Liberty's assists in that time as well as their highest usage rate (25.7%).

That recent utilization bodes well for her chances of recording at least four assists on Saturday -- even if the Lynx remain a tough matchup on paper.

But, again, Minnesota is without Napheesa Collier. For the season, they've permitted 25.4 assists per 100 possessions with their star off the floor -- up from the 22.9 they've allowed in Phee's minutes.

Wouldn't you know; since Collier went out after August 2nd, the Lynx have allowed a league-high 23 assists per game. They've also allowed the most assists per game to forwards during that stretch.

As such, this is a nice spot to buy into Meesseman's assist props. We have a long history of her excelling as a passer in the W, and her early New York returns have been encouraging. Considering the friendly matchup, this could be a spot to target her alternate markets, too.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.