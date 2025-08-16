Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Saturday.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-53) vs. San Diego Padres (69-53)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | SD: (+112)

LAD: (-132) | SD: (+112) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194)

LAD: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 2-1, 2.37 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 5-10, 4.52 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Blake Snell (2-1, 2.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Dylan Cease (5-10, 4.52 ERA). Snell's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Snell's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Cease starts, the Padres have gone 11-13-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 2-4 record in Cease's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (50.8%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Dodgers, San Diego is the underdog at +112, and Los Angeles is -132 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +160 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -194.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Padres on Aug. 16 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 61 times (58.1%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 55-37 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 120 opportunities.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 49-71-0 against the spread.

The Padres are 27-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, San Diego has an 18-20 record (winning 47.4% of its games).

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-66-3).

The Padres have put together a 67-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .626, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and an on-base percentage of .390.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualifying batters, he is 117th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 143rd in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman is batting .301 with a .480 slugging percentage and 66 RBI this year.

Andy Pages is batting .277 with a .321 OBP and 69 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has totaled 138 hits with a .485 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified players, he is 62nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is batting .288 with 23 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .265 with 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

