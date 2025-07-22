2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Liberty on Tuesday 7/22/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Liberty

A fully healthy Liberty team playing host to Indiana without Caitlin Clark (groin) suggests a high spread. That's exactly what we are seeing for Tuesday's matchup with New York favored by 10.5 points. We saw a similar spread prior to the All-Star break with the Liberty favored by 9 points against the Fever, and New York covered with a ton of cushion in its 21-point win. Is this a preview of what to expect for tonight?

Without Clark's 8.0 three-point attempts per game in the lineup, Indiana should be even more reliant on getting to the rim. The Fever already record the most points in the paint per game, too. However, the Liberty hold opponents to the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game and have won the paint battle in two of three meetings with Indiana. New York even held the Fever to 36.0 points in the paint per contest in the last two matchups (Indiana averages 40.5).

We can't ignore Breanna Stewart's 1.4 blocks per game and 97.1 defensive rating. Plus, Jonquel Jones (ankle) is expected to return tonight on a minutes restriction, and she boasts an absurd 83.7 defensive rating. This interior defense should continue to frustrate Indiana.

Adding to the concern, the Liberty drained 14 of 27 three-point attempts (51.9%) in the most recent matchup. New York also attempts the fifth-most free throw attempts per game while the Fever cede the third-most attempts per contest.

Led by the defense, I'm expecting another dominant Liberty showing. The offense should find enough success to come up with the cover.

Over three meetings with the Fever this season, Breanna Stewart has had her way by logging 21.3 PPG -- a boost from her season-long average of 19.7 PPG. Furthermore, Stewart has shot 51.2% from the field in the matchups while logging 9.3 free throw attempts per game (6.7 on the season). She's nearly automatic from the charity stripe by shooting 82.1%.

Indiana's Aliyah Boston already looks vulnerable with a 101.4 defensive rating. Stewart should win most of these potential one-on-one matchups as she had in all three meetings. Considering the Fever's tendency to foul, New York's star forward could continue to live at the line.

Before the All-Star break, Stewart was averaging 20.3 PPG over the last 12 games. Since June 17, Jones hasn't played in a full game. During this span, Stewart has averaged 16.4 field goal attempts per game compared to 14.3 on the season. While Jones is returning tonight, she will still be on a minutes restriction. This increase in usage for Stewart should stick, taking my attention to over 19.5 points.

