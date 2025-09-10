2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Dream at Sun on Wednesday 9/10/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Dream at Sun

The 2025 WNBA regular season will come to an end for the Dream and Sun tonight.

These teams just met up on Monday, and we called out Atlanta to cover a 14.5-point spread in what was nearly a must-win game for them to claim a top-three seed. They took care of business by pulling off a 87-62 victory and enter tonight's contest as a 13.5-point road favorite.

However, a win for Atlanta tonight might not end up meaning much. The Dream (29-14) and Las Vegas Aces (29-14) have identical records, but Las Vegas owns the tiebreaker for the two seed and are 10.5-point favorites in their final regular-season game against the Los Angeles Sparks tomorrow night. The Dream will still play their starters tonight and should look to secure a win in case the Sparks manage to play the spoiler tomorrow, but I don't want to ask Atlanta to cover a 13.5-point spread. Instead, we can look for this game to total north of 156.5 points.

Atlanta-Connecticut games have totaled 134, 160, 169, and 149 points this season. The Dream posted 87 and 93 points in their two meetings with the Sun this month and are averaging 94.0 points across their last five games. I think we can trust Atlanta to surpass their implied team total (85.5) tonight, but I'm even more interested in what we could see from Connecticut's offense.

The Sun are netting 79.3 points per game at home -- up from their 71.5 implied team total for tonight. They're averaging 80.5 points per game at home since the All-Star break and rank third in pace in the split. As a result, 12 of their last 16 home contests have amassed over 156.5 points.

Considering it is the final game of the regular season, waning motivation could impact the defensive efforts from both sides.

Connecticut rookie Saniya Rivers erupted for 16 points in Monday's meeting with the Dream. Can she run it back tonight?

The eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft has broken out in the dog days of the season. Rivers is averaging 27.4 minutes and shooting threes at an elite 45.3% clip across her last 14 games. She scored 15-plus points in 5 of those 14 games.

We should take note that Rivers attempted a season-high 17 field goal attempts her last time out and hoisted 13 shots two games before that one. The Sun are playing for nothing and have in turn given their rookie the green light. It wouldn't be all that shocking if she paced the team in field goal attempts in the final game of the season, so I'm interested in targeting Rivers' alternate point lines.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

