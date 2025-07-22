2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Dream at Aces on Tuesday 7/22/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Dream at Aces

Atlanta guard Allisha Gray is having a career-year, averaging career-bests in points (18.4), rebounds (5.6), and assists (4.0). She ranks third on the Dream in usage rate -- though their highest-usage player (Rhyne Howard) is notably out for the remainder of the month with an injury.

Howard's absence opens up 15 field goal attempts per game for the Dream, so we should anticipate a usage bump for their leading scorer. That's not exactly reflected in Allisha Gray's points prop, however. Her over/under is set at 17.5 -- below her season average -- in tonight's matchup with the Aces.

Gray has scored at least 18 points in 11 of 22 games to this point. Given the opponent, I'm certainly interested in her -114 odds to hit that mark again tonight.

See, this version of the Aces defense is a far cry from one which helped them win consecutive WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023. Vegas is just ninth in defensive rating, and they have the fourth-worst scoring defense at home. Much of that production has come from perimeter players. The Aces have permitted the most points per game to opposing guards, allowing the third-most above-the-break three-point attempts and most field goal attempts from within 8 feet to the position.

That's good news for Gray given her own shot tendencies. Among guards, Gray is averaging the sixth-most field goal attempts per game from within 8 feet and the seventh-most above-the-break three-point attempts.

She's been especially effective in Atlanta's softer matchups, averaging 20.1 points and clearing 17.5 in 8 of 12 games against teams .500 or worse.

With Rhyne Howard out and an exploitable defense on deck, this is a compelling spot to back Allisha Gray Over 17.5 points at -114 odds. And given how well her tendencies align with the Aces' weaknesses, there's a case for her +148 odds to score 20+ points.

Though the Aces had a disappointing first half, that was no fault of A'ja Wilson. The three-time MVP averaged 22.3 points across her first 18 games, and she went into the All-Star Break on an absolute heater. She scored 37 and 34 points in her final two games of the first half, finishing with four 30-point performances in the first half.

High-level scoring is nothing new for A'ja -- not when she's fresh off a 2024 campaign which saw her average 26.9 points and reach the 30-point benchmark 11 times. And while she hasn't been quite as efficient or aggressive in 2025, her recent play suggests a big second half may be imminent.

That could start as soon as tonight against the Dream. Despite Atlanta's frontcourt featuring both Brittney Griner (6-foot-9) and Brionna Jones (6-foot-3), Wilson hasn't had much trouble with either in recent seasons. Over the past two years, A'ja has averaged 31.8 points and cleared 30 in four of five head-to-head games versus BG. She "only" averaged 22.8 points against Jones' Sun during that sample -- though Connecticut routinely sported the W's best defense during that stretch.

Atlanta's defensive is solid, but it's not one we should fade A'ja Wilson against. The Dream are just sixth in defensive rating on the season, and they've allowed the second-most field goal attempts from within 8 feet. That's Wilson's bread-and-butter; she averages the fourth-most shots from that range, shooting a crisp 58%.

Given her strong play to close out the first half and recent success against Griner-led defenses, getting +375 odds for A'ja Wilson to score at least points is worth a look. Though we could simply back her over (23.5 at +104 odds), I'm inclined to back an alternate line here considering the odds.

