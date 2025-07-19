2 Best UEFA Women's Euro Bets and Player Props for France vs. Germany

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is into the knockout rounds, taking things up a level as we head toward the final. With each match in this tournament comes plentiful betting options.

Women's Euro 2025 Betting Picks for France vs. Germany

France have been super impressive through group play. Not only have they won every match and not only does the expected goals (xG) data back up the results, but France have done it against quality foes.

In their opener, France bested England -- one of the pre-tourney favorites and the No. 5 team in the world, per FIFA's World Rankings -- by a 2-1 score in a clash where France dominated the xG battle 2.5-0.8, per FBRef's xG model. It was one of the standout showings of the tournament.

France followed it up with convincing wins over both Wales (4-1) and the Netherlands (5-2) in matches where France held a combined 5.5-2.3 xG advantage. While Wales (30th in FIFA's Rankings) aren't that good, the Netherlands (11th) are very good, giving the French (10th) a pair of very strong group-stage wins.

Germany are third in FIFA's rankings but are underdogs in this one. Germany beat Poland (2-0) and Denmark (2-1) fairly comfortably to start the tourney, with the 2-1 scoreline versus Denmark not doing justice to Germany's commanding 2.7-0.3 xG edge. But against the only top-flight opponent in their group, Germany suffered a 4-1 defeat (2.7-1.0 xG) versus Sweden (sixth in FIFA rankings). Plus, losing captain Giulia Gwinn to injury early their opening match seems to be something Germany still haven't come to grips with.

With how well France are playing and how underwhelming Germany were versus Sweden, France's moneyline looks like a solid bet for this rivalry matchup.

Sticking with the theme of backing France, the French attack has been lights out so far in this tournament, totaling 2.5, 2.5 and 3.0 xG through three outings. This is a continuation of their pre-tourney form as France scored five against Belgium and three versus Brazil in a pair of friendlies.

In short, France's attack is legit.

Germany are a quality side, and their defense held Poland and Denmark to a combined 1.3 xG across their first two matches of the tourney despite the early first-match injury to the aforementioned Gwinn, a key defender for the Germans. But Germany's performance against Sweden doesn't bode well for their chances to quiet France's red-hot attack.

Against Sweden, Germany actually took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute before Sweden ripped off three goals in the next 30 minutes, with the last one being a penalty right after a 31st-minute red card. While the red card obviously impacted the rest of the match, Sweden did a lot of their damage when it was 11 vs. 11.

Outside of Spain, France have looked like the best attack in the tourney, and they should be able to keep it going against Germany.

