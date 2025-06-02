2 Best Prop Bets for the NBA Finals Series Between the Thunder and Pacers

The NBA Finals are set as it'll be the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers battling for the 2024-25 NBA title.

Per the NBA Finals odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, OKC is a huge favorite to win the series.

IND v OKC - Series Betting IND v OKC - Series Betting Oklahoma City Thunder -750 Indiana Pacers +530 View more odds in Sportsbook

FanDuel also offers a slew of NBA Finals series markets and NBA player props. The series player prop offerings include series leader odds across a handful of stats in addition to NBA Finals series specials.

Let's dive into the NBA Finals player prop market and see which lines stand out ahead of the series.

NBA Finals Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Pacers

The Thunder are significant favorites to win it all. Not only are they -750 to win the series, but the series is -120 to go under 5.5 games. The shorter the series is, the greater chance for variance in some of the series leader markets.

One such market that catches my eye is the series made threes leader -- where Tyrese Haliburton is a +155 favorite. Given OKC's swarming defense and that Haliburton will likely see a lot of defensive ace Luguentz Dort, I like the idea of fading him in this market. Myles Turner is my favorite pivot.

IND v OKC - Most Total Made 3's IND v OKC - Most Total Made 3's Myles Turner +900 View more odds in Sportsbook

For as great as OKC's defense is, they have allowed the third-highest three-point attempt rate in the postseason (44.4%). That held true in the regular season, too, as the Thunder permitted a league-high 45.2% three-point attempt rate. They're willing to let other teams -- especially if it's not the opponent's No. 1 option -- shoot it from three in order to protect the rim.

That could play right into Turner's hands in this series.

In the regular season, Turner was second on the Pacers in both made threes per game (2.2) and three-point attempts per game (5.5). A single-game outburst can carry a lot of weight in this market -- particularly in a short series -- and Turner had seven games this year with at least five made threes, including an eight-triple explosion. He took at least eight threes in 17 games.

I think this market is ripe for an underdog to win it. Neither team has a real high-volume sniper -- Isaiah Joe (2.6) led OKC in made threes per game in the regular season while Haliburton (3.0) led Indiana -- and the favorite has a tough matchup. If this series is just five (or fewer) games, it probably won't take a very high number to lead the Finals in made threes. Turner is enticing at these +900 odds, and I'm also interested in Pascal Siakam at +3500.

Sticking with the theme of fading Haliburton's scoring in this series, the under on his points per game line is my favorite series prop bet.

Tyrese Haliburton Points Per Game in the Finals Under More odds in Sportsbook

Hali has mostly been outstanding in these playoffs, but as great as he is, he's usually not a big scorer as he's netting 18.8 points per game in the postseason. Plus, OKC will be the best team defense he's faced in this playoff run as the Thunder ended the regular season ranked first in defensive rating (106.6) while giving up the second-fewest points per game to the point guard position (22.8).

The Cleveland Cavaliers were eighth in defensive rating this campaign, and Haliburton scored 17.4 points per game across a five-game series with them. A 31-point masterpiece in Game 5 did a lot of the heavy lifting for Hali's PPG average, and the Cavs -- specifically Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley -- weren't 100% healthy. OKC is healthy and is better defensively than the Cavs are.

My biggest fear with this bet is pace. Both OKC (fifth) and Pacers (seventh) like to run, and that should be a boost for Hali's scoring chances. But at the end of the day, I think Dort and company will be dialed in on Haliburton and can keep his scoring under wraps.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.