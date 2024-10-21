2 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Chargers at Cardinals

Week 7 concludes with a Monday night clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. The Chargers are a 1.5-point road favorite.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

The Cardinals are slight home underdogs today (+1.5) against the Chargers, and this is a good matchup for James Conner to do damage through the air.

James Conner - Receiving Yds James Conner Over @ James Conner Under Oct 22 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Chargers give up the most targets per game (8.2) to running backs as well as the fourth-most catches per game (6.0) to the position. They're a slight pass-funnel D, ranking 4th-best versus the run, according to our schedule-adjusted metrics, while sitting 10th-best against the pass.

Conner is well-suited to take advantage. He's played at least 62% of the snaps in each game where the Cards have either won outright or lost by one score. In their two lopsided losses, Conner has played only 28% and 58% of the snaps. While that's definitely a concern, especially the 28% snap rate last week in a blowout loss, the 1.5-point spread means it shouldn't be much of a problem tonight.

I think the market might be over-reacting a bit to his reduced role a week ago, which may have been a result of an ankle injury combined with the blowout score.

For the season, Conner is averaging 14.7 receiving yards per game. He's averaged at least 12.7 receiving yards per game in every season of his career outside of his rookie campaign. Despite the low snap rate in Week 6, Conner still caught 4 balls for 22 yards.

In addition to taking the over on 10.5 receiving yards, I also don't mind the over on Conner's receptions prop, which is listed at 2.5 with +148 odds.

In Week 6, Marvin Harrison Jr. -- like Conner -- had a game to forget, but it was also injury related as MHJ finished with no grabs on two targets before exiting with a concussion. The star rookie has cleared protocols and is expected to suit up today.

That's two straight quiet games for Harrison, who totaled just 2 catches and 36 yards in Week 5. The Cards may try to get him going early today.

Marvin Harrison Jr. - 1st Qtr Alt Receiving Yds Marvin Harrison Jr. - 1st Qtr Alt Receiving Yds Marvin Harrison Jr. 10+ Yards +124 View more odds in Sportsbook

We saw a similar scenario play out in Week 2. After a one-catch debut in Week 1, MHJ was a focal point early for Arizona in Week 2, with Harrison racking up two touchdowns, including a 60-yarder, in the first four minutes of the game.

Although MHJ's matchup with the Chargers is a tough one, our NFL projections have him going for 60.0 receiving yards today, and I think the Cards emphasize him early on.

Get ready for Monday Night Football! All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on either game happening October 21st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.