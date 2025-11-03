2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 11/3/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Total Goals Over Nov 4 12:50am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We should have a high-scoring matchup on tap between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Offensively, the Penguins are fourth in expected goals per 60 minutes (3.57) and third in high-danger chances per 60 (14.20). At the same time, they're 31st in Corsi against per 60 (65.39) and 21st in expected goals against per 60 (3.33). Strong goaltending has given Pittsburgh a boost, but this is still a solid matchup for Toronto.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are fifth in goals for per 60 (3.56), and while their underlying offensive metrics are middle of the pack, any team with Auston Matthews is dangerous. Matthews is at -2.3 goals above expected, too, so positive regression should be coming for a guy who has led the league in goals three times.

Toronto has average defense metrics, but their goalies have let them down, contributing to the team allowing the fifth-most goals against per 60 (3.64). Tonight's projected starter, Anthony Solarz, is at -0.224 goals saved above expected per 60.

With reasons to see scoring from both sides, I like the chances of the two teams combining for seven or more goals tonight.

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Leon Draisaitl +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

The St. Louis Blues have strong underlying defensive metrics, yet they're opposite an Edmonton Oilers squad that's showing the slate's second-highest implied team total (3.6).

That's because the reality is that the Blues are coughing up easily the most goals against per 60 (4.13), and their goaltending is a major part of the problem. Tonight's projected goalie, Jordan Binnington, has the NHL's sixth-worst mark in goals saved above expected (-5.0), with -0.605 goals saved above expected per 60.

This gives Leon Draisaitl a fantastic opportunity to find the back of the net. While we haven't seen massive shooting volume from Draisaitl compared to other top scorers (2.9 shots on goal per game), that hasn't stopped last year's league leader in goals from already racking up nine goals this season. Being tethered to the great Connor McDavid tends to help, as McDavid has posted the league's third-most assists (14).

Draisaitl has far and away the day's highest goals projection (0.66), per our NHL model, and being able to back him for a goal at plus money looks like a quality play.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.