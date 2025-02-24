2 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Monday 2/24/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Polar opposite defensive performances meet tonight in Manitoba. With whatever respect I can muster for the San Jose Sharks, I'm not betting a goal flier opposite the stingy Winnipeg Jets.

We know San Jose is fairly porous, though. The Sharks are dead last in expected goals (xG) allowed per 60 minutes (3.55) and fifth-worst in save rate (.885 SV%).

I was surprised that Nikolaj Ehlers was so reasonably priced, but it's likely because he plays away from the 30-goal scorers on the first line at even strength, but he's still on their right wing on the power play. His TOI average in February (17:11) is also just fine for a reserve.

FanDuel Research's NHL projections expect 0.51 median goals from the winger on Monday. That implies roughly +151 odds for one if correct.

The schedule didn't do us many favors in this prop market on Monday. The Los Angeles Kings have allowed 12.1 fewer xG than any other team this season. No thanks on targeting them, either.

However, L.A.'s got an option for us opposite a Vegas Golden Knights club that's a little bit more gettable in their own end. Vegas is just 8th in xG allowed per 60 (2.81), and they're 12th in save rate (.893).

Adrian Kempe is building a reputation as a guy that's nearly matchup-proof, though. Kempe's on pace for the second-most goals of his career (38.0) and has taken a healthy 3.4 shots on goal per game in February within the NHL. Of course, he scored in Sweden's opener during the 4 Nations Face-Off, too.

He's also scored three times in as many games against these Golden Knights.

We've got Kempe projected for 0.45 goals, meaning we'd have expected to see his odds for one closer to +176.

