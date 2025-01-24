2 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for the Conference Championships

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Conference Championships

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Terry McLaurin To Record a 30+ Yard Reception (+210)

Austin Ekeler 25+ Receiving Yards (-118)

Commanders +6.5 (-120)

Sunday's festivities kick off with an NFC Championship game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jayden Daniels tossed 258 yards and 5 touchdowns in a win over the Eagles in Week 16. He's been playing lights out ever since, totaling 567 passing yards on a 69.7% completion rate along with four touchdowns to zero interceptions across Washington's two road playoff wins. The Commanders have proven to be up for the challenge and the Eagles, while threatening, have not been able to get the best out of Jalen Hurts and his receivers of late. Thus, taking the Commanders at +6.5 appears to be a solid foundation for a Same Game Parlay.

If we're looking for the Commanders to cover, we should expect Terry McLaurin to be involved. In a relevant sample where Dyami Brown was in and Noah Brown was out, McLaurin saw a 27.8% target share and a 40.4% air yards share. His role is awesome, and the deep-play threat has caught a 30-plus yard pass in 6 of his last 12 games. That includes a 35- and 58-yard reception in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds.

Should Washington manage to pull ahead with a strong lead, a big play from McLaurin could be the reason why. If this team is fighting from behind, they will look for Terry to make a big play. That's something we've seen time and again from Daniels and McLaurin this season.

Accounting for game script, Austin Ekeler's receiving prop seems to be a worthy addition to this SGP. Ekeler has tallied at least 25 receiving yards in 8 out of 14 games this season. He's been a key weapon in Washington's pass attack these playoffs, catching three of his four targets for 26 yards in the Wild Card Round and reeling in all four of his targets for 41 yards in the Divisional Round. That's all the more impressive considering the Commanders didn't need to look to him much in the second half due to game script.

As 6.5-point 'dogs, the Commanders should continue to utilize Ekeler as a pass-catching option out of the backfield. Daniels has taken just one sack in these playoffs, something the Eagles are well-equipped to change. Short passes to Ekeler could get him out of a few sticky situations.

Adding Ekeler's receiving prop brings this SGP to +785 odds. That's a pretty nice shake considering all three legs correlate, and we don't even need the Commanders to pull off the dub.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Over 48.5 (-106)

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (-115)

Bills ML (+108)

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off in the AFC Championship Game. We couldn't have asked for it any other way.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs own a 3-0 playoff record against Allen and the Buffalo Bills. I think Sunday's finally the day where the Bills turn a new leaf.

Buffalo wasn't overly convincing in the Divisional Round but managed to make good on Baltimore's mistakes. Even when the offense isn't firing on all cylinders, Allen and company still find a way to put points on the board. Removing a Week 18 game where the starters rested, the Bills haven't scored fewer than 23 points since Week 5. They're averaging a massive 32.7 points in that 13-game span.

Kansas City's defense hasn't met this caliber of match in a while. They've played just two games since Christmas Day. One of those was a meaningless Week 18 match where some key starters rested. The other was a fairly soft playoff date against a mangled Houston Texans offense. That lack of momentum and true challenge matters, and it still feels like Buffalo's offense has some untapped tricks up their sleeve. The same can always be said for Mahomes, but I've grown to trust the only team that has beaten him this season.

These bouts have yet to disappoint from a scoring perspective. Allen vs. Mahomes postseason meetings have totaled 62, 78, and 51 points. I'm into parlaying Buffalo's moneyline with the over since a high-scoring match seems to be the more likely route to victory for the Bills. We've learned there's no such thing as silencing Playoff Pat. Allen has to outdo him.

Since this parlay is operating under the assumption of a high-scoring Bills victory, let's add Allen's touchdown prop. The Bills have a 23.5 implied team total, and Allen has multiple paths to scoring with the obvious and more likely route coming via the tush push. He punched in two scores in the Divisional Round and has totaled 32 touchdowns in 37 games since the start of last season.

Notably, he's scored a tuddy in three straight games versus Kansas City, including two in last year's Divisional Round.

Buffalo's moneyline, over 48.5 points, and an Allen anytime touchdown brings this SGP up to +406 odds.

