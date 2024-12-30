2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Lions at 49ers on Monday Night Football

The final Monday Night Football game of the year pits the Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers. It's a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, but with San Fran struggling and short-handed, the Lions are 3.5-point road favorites tonight in a game with a 50.5-point total.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Monday night game.

Lions at 49ers Betting Picks

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Isaac Guerendo is back tonight for the 49ers, and when he's been heavily involved, the Niners' offense has looked good.

Guerendo has amassed at least 10 carries in four games this season. San Fran has scored at least 30 points in three of those four contests, with the lone exception being the weather-impacted 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on December 12th.

A week ago, the 49ers had basically zero run game in a 29-17 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with Patrick Taylor running eight times for 24 yards. They should be able to run it much better tonight, especially with the Lions being a run-funnel defense that ranks 18th against the run and 5th versus the pass, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted defense metrics.

A solid ground game should help Brock Purdy and the aerial attack, and with San Francisco facing an elite Lions offense, the Niners' O should need to keep their foot on the gas all game.

First-quarter props are tricky because we don't know how many times a team will get the ball in the opening stanza. But I like George Kittle to have a quiet night overall, and this market is a way to take advantage.

Detroit has been lights out against tight ends. For the season, the Lions allow the second-fewest catches per game to the position (3.73) as well as the fewest yards per game (35.2). Admittedly, they haven't faced many good tight ends lately, but they held Tucker Kraft to three catches for 41 yards in a 34-31 shootout back on December 5th.

Kittle has been feasting lately for the banged-up Niners, going for at least 106 receiving yards in two of his last three games. His after-the-catch ability makes this under a scary bet, but I'm still siding with him to record fewer than 11 yards in the first quarter thanks to the matchup as well as the ability of Detroit's offense to sustain drives and keep the ball away from the 49ers.

