2 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Cowboys at Bears, Week 3

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Chicago Bears? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys at Bears Betting Picks

Total Match Points Over

The defensive play in this game should be atrocious. That's not exactly inside information after these teams let up a combined 89 points in Week 2. Improving that to fall below a key number of 51 seems far-fetched -- to say the least.

On a schedule-adjusted basis, the Bears bring up the NFL's rear after last week's 50-burger allowed in Motown. The Cowboys (29th) aren't much better. Even worse, these numbers have come despite both teams avoiding missed tackles at a top-six rate so far. That means, even with solid fundamentals, there are just busts on chunk runs and open dudes in the secondary.

Adjusted pace and pass rate over expectation favor an over here, as well. Dallas is 7th in pace and 12th in PROE through two weeks, and Chicago is 12th and 7th, respectively, in the two categories themselves.

Pass rate is probably the most vulnerable part of the equation as these teams look to try and protect their defenses, but we're talking about marginal improvements in days' time.

There is a bit of a chance for rain in Chicago, but the wind will be under control. It's tough to see a low-scoring affair as two of the worst Ds in the NFL square off.

D.J. Moore - Receiving Yds D.J. Moore Over

It's amazing to me in 2025 how much betting markets and casual bettors are influenced by tiny windows.

We are far from the stage where Rome Odunze has definitively overtaken D.J. Moore as the Bears' top wideout. Odunze's draft capital and rapport with fellow 2024 rookie Caleb Williams has fans wanting to make that leap, but Week 2 was just Odunze's 5th career game (in 19 appearances) with at least 60 yards. He had two games with over 100 receiving yards last year in a disappointing campaign.

Peripheral usage still could swing Moore's way when he's run 79.9% of the routes to Odunze's 85.4%. Targets have favored Rome (22) over Moore (12) to this point, but teams' defensive gameplans will also shift as the season progresses.

Moore is also still at a productive -- all things considered -- 1.70 yards per route run (YPRR). When it comes to a receiver with a history of a downfield work, Moore has a much longer resumé of potentially replicating Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson's success from last Sunday, as well.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 57.9 median receiving yards from Moore and 57.7 yards from Odunze. However, Rome is 10.0 yards higher in FanDuel's odds markets. This is a classic overreaction to a small sample from the public.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.