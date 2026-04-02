2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 4/2/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

The Charlotte Hornets are tough on two-guards, and they can keep Devin Booker in check.

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Over the last 15 games, Charlotte is giving up the fifth-fewest points per game to shooting guards (20.2). That checks out over a larger sample, too -- for the season, the Hornets have surrendered the fourth-fewest points per night to SGs (21.0).

Booker is coming off a red-hot March where he averaged 28.8 points per game for the month. He shot 36.9% from three in March, and going by Booker's track record, he's going to have a hard time maintaining that. Prior to March, Booker was shooting just 30.8% from three this campaign, and he owned a 33.2% three-point percentage last season.

Due for negative regression from three and facing a stout Charlotte defense, Booker should have a tough time netting at least 26 points.

Donovan Clingan had 15 rebounds the last time he faced the New Orleans Pelicans, and I'm expecting him to have another big rebounding night versus the Pels today.

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New Orleans has struggled versus centers all season long, permitting the fifth-most rebounds per night to Cs (15.3). Over their past four games, the Pelicans have given up double-digit boards to the opposing center in each contest, with Alperen Sengun (13 rebounds) and Karl-Anthony Towns (14) blowing up for big rebounding totals.

Clingan averaged 12.1 rebounds per night in March. Prior to pulling down a combined nine total rebounds over his last two games, Clingan had recorded at least 12 rebounds in six consecutive games. The Pels are a red-carpet matchup for Clingan to get back on track in the rebounding department, and I think he'll do just that.

Check out our favorite Lakers vs. Thunder betting picks for tonight's showdown.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.