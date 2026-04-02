2 Best Bets and Player Props for Lakers vs. Thunder

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out tonight as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers?

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Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

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Thunder vs Lakers Props and Betting Picks

The Lakers lost just twice in March, and while Luka Doncic has rightfully garnered a lot of headlines for his incredible play during their hot run, LA's defense has been much improved. That defense has me interested in the under.

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Across the last 10 games, LA is a solid 10th in defensive rating -- well above their season-long mark of 20th. They're also 23rd in pace over the last 10, so despite Luka's massive scoring outputs, the Lakers are operating in an under-friendly fashion.

We know OKC brings elite defense to the table. The Thunder are first in defensive rating for the year, and they've held LA to an average of 101.0 points per game over two meetings this season.

All in all, the under is my favorite way to bet this game.

Luguentz Dort's shooting numbers have fallen off a cliff this season, but it's created an opportunity to be able to get Dort to hit multiple threes at plus-money odds.

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Dort posted three-point percentages of 39.4% and 41.2% the previous two years as he became an elite three-and-D weapon. His shooting has gone south this season, with Dort making only 33.2% from deep.

His volume hasn't been impacted that much, though, with Dort taking 5.4 triples per night this year, compared to 5.8 per game last season. Dort shot a stellar 45.8% from beyond the arc at home last year, and he went 2 for 5 from three in his lone matchup against the Lakers this season.

Dort's track record gives me faith that he'll eventually start shooting better, and now that Jalen Williams is back in the fold, the pieces to OKC's puzzle are all there, which may benefit Dort offensively.

Check out the Pistons vs. Timberwolves best bets for tonight's first NBA on Prime game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

