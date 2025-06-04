2 Best NBA Finals Bets and Predictions for Game 1 Between the Pacers and Thunder

The 2025 NBA Finals tips off Thursday, June 5. The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed an odds-defying run while the Oklahoma City Thunder have met expectations after being labeled the best of the Western Conference for most of the season. As our NBA Finals preview highlights, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Finals odds have the Thunder listed as major favorites to win this series (-750).

This has led some to label this series as an inevitable lopsided result and potentially an uneventful NBA Finals. Will that be the case, though? Indiana has pulled off upset after upset. The Pacers will have the chance to set the tone in Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Which bets stand out tonight for Game 1? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and see where we can find value.

Pacers at Thunder NBA Finals Game 1 Betting Picks

Indiana has thrived in the underdog role all postseason. I'll happily take the Pacers to cover as nearly 10-point underdogs. I'm expecting this to be a competitive Finals -- similar to our Annie Nader taking over 5.5 games for the series in her best NBA Finals series bets.

The underdog has some advantages in this matchup, mainly from three-point land. Winning the three-point battle can be the ultimate deciding factor. That was the driving force behind Indiana taking out the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games as the Pacers shot 42.1% from deep while Cleveland shot 29.4% from three. The Pacers followed that up by making 39.0% of their triples in the Eastern Conference Finals.

One of the Thunder's potential glaring weaknesses is giving up a ton of three-point looks. For example, Oklahoma City gave up the seventh-most three-point shots per game during the regular season while surrendering the highest three-point shot distribution (per Dunks & Threes). During the playoffs, the Thunder still have the third-highest three-point frequency allowed among 16 playoff teams. This team is still giving up looks from bulk.

Despite the high volume, opponents are shooting only 33.1% from three against OKC in the playoffs. Opponent three-point percentage can sometimes be chalked up to good D or simply good luck. The Pacers are red-hot in the postseason by cashing in 40.1% of their three-point looks. For reference, the second-highest mark of the playoffs is 37.9% held by the Milwaukee Bucks in a small five-game sample size.

Considering what we've seen all postseason, I expect the Pacers to continue to be efficient, and this could prove to be a series-shifting trend.

The matchup goes beyond just three-point shooting, though. Taking care of the ball will be atop the Pacers' priority list as the Thunder forced 17.2 turnovers per game in the regular season (the most), and they've increased that to 18.0 in the playoffs. However, Indiana averaged the fourth-fewest turnovers per contest in the regular season (13.1), and that's fallen to 12.7 during the postseason.

The Pacers boast one of the best assist-to-turnover point guards in the league; Tyrese Haliburton is racking up 9.8 assists to 1.9 turnovers per game in the postseason. With a true floor general at the helm, Indiana can limit some of the Thunder's chaotic defense.

If we pair taking care of the ball and efficient three-point shooting, we should see a successful scoring night from Indiana. The pace should make over 110.5 points well within reach, too.

Oklahoma City is playing at second-quickest pace of the playoffs while the Pacers have the third-quickest mark. This goes right along with each team being among the top seven quickest paces during the regular season while in the top five for the most made field goals per game. Neither team is likely to combat an up-and-down game.

Ultimately, Game 1's lines seem a little low on Indiana's offense. I believe this unit will keep the Pacers close, and this pairs well with Indiana going over its total.

