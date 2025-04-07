2 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 4/7/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons

The Sacramento Kings are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last four compared to the Detroit Pistons sitting at 1-3 ATS during the same span. Detroit has some injury concerns for tonight as Tobias Harris (heel) and Jalen Duren (foot) are questionable. Harris is second on the team in minutes per game while Duren leads the Pistons' centers in minutes.

Sacramento isn't safe from injury, either, as it will likely be without two wings in Keegan Murray (back) and Jake LaRavia (thumb). However, these feel less like impactful absences because Murray is fourth on his team in minutes while LaRavia is a bench player.

We have some encouraging shot distributions, as well, pointing to that Kings cover. First off, the Pistons lean on attacking the paint with the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes) while recording the sixth-most points in the paint per game.

Sacramento is 21st in defensive rating but defends the paint well by surrendering the 10th-fewest points in the paint per game. Plus, Detroit isn't anything great from three-point land, shooting 36.1% (14th-lowest).

Additionally, the Kings have shot better than 40.0% from three-point land in three of the last four. The Pistons allow the 14th-highest shot distribution from three and the 15th-most made triples per contest.

Considering the recent play of each team, give me the road underdog to cover. DRatings has Sacramento losing by only 5.4 points.

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers have quickly entered the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, carrying the third-shortest line (+700) to draft the Duke sensation in the 2025 NBA Draft. With that said, don't expect the Sixers to do much winning in the final few games of the regular season.

Philadelphia will likely be without Tyrese Maxey (finger) for the remainder of the season, and it's already without Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (groin). The Sixers have lost 11 consecutive games while giving up 123.5 PPG during the span.

The Miami Heat have a few key players who are questionable, including Tyler Herro (thigh), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring), and Bam Adebayo (back). However, facing Philly's fifth-worst defensive rating provides comfort regardless of the injuries.

Miami has one of the Association's most prominent three-point attacks by averaging the 12th-most made triples per game along with the 11th-highest shot distribution from beyond the arc. The 76ers allow the sixth-highest shot distribution from three.

Recent scoring success from the Heat continues to point to the over, for they are averaging 115.2 PPG over the last 10 compared to 109.9 PPG on the season. This includes making at least 14 triples in three straight, which is above their season-long average of 13.7.

