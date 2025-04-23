2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Warriors vs. Rockets in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Warriors at Rockets Game 2 Betting Picks

Golden State had to feel pretty good after Game 1, but doing better on the glass is one of the few things they must clean up moving forward in this series. That puts me on the over on Stephen Curry's rebounding prop.

Stephen Curry - Rebounds Golden State Warriors Apr 24 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Game 1, Houston bullied Golden State on the boards, out-rebounding the Warriors 52-36, with the Rockets amassing an eye-popping 22 offensive rebounds. Given the makeup of these two rosters -- read: how much bigger Houston is than Golden State -- this is going to be an issue for the Dubs this series. The Warriors probably won't be able to out-rebound Houston, but they need to make it at least a little more competitive.

While the Warriors could opt to give more minutes to guys like Kevon Looney or Trayce Jackson-Davis, I think the most likely scenario is that Golden State's regulars place more of an emphasis on rebounding.

Steph is a solid rebounder for his size, logging six rebounds in the series opener, and we know he'll see huge minutes (40 minutes in Game 1). Our NBA player projections have Curry recording 5.2 rebounds. This is my favorite bet for Game 2.

Offense was a big issue for Houston in Game 1 as they totaled just 85 points and shot an ugly 6 for 29 from three.

If Houston makes some changes in Game 2, one of them could be more minutes for Jabari Smith, a player who can give them some shooting help.

Jabari Smith - Made Threes Golden State Warriors Apr 24 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the regular season, Smith averaged 30.1 minutes per game. He got just 25 minutes in Game 1. Smith hoisted only one three-point try in the opener after taking 4.9 threes per game in the regular season. He hit an average of 1.7 threes per game this campaign.

Our projections have Smith right at that average, projecting him to make 1.7 threes today. Given the +162 odds on Smith to make multiple triples, this bet catches my eye.

