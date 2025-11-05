2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves at Knicks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

Timberwolves at Knicks Betting Picks

Listed as questionable for tonight, Anthony Edwards appears to be trending toward playing after missing the past four games. Assuming he suits up, this is a fun spot for him to return as it's a big-stage, national-TV game at the New York Knicks.

But it's a tough matchup for him, particularly from three.

So far this year, the Knicks are permitting the sixth-lowest three-point attempt rate (40.8%). With OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges in the fold, New York has two good wing defenders it can throw at Edwards.

On top of that, it's certainly possible Edwards is eased into things a bit and not given his full minutes tonight.

Despite that Edwards recommendation, this game sets up well for the offenses, which leads me to the over.

Both of these teams seem like rosters that should be good defensively, but that hasn't been the case early on as Minnesota sits 22nd in defensive rating while the Knicks are a more respectable 12th.

These teams have been stout going the other way, though, with the T-Wolves (8th) and Knicks (13th) both in the top half of the NBA in offensive rating.

Minnesota has netted at least 114 points in all but one game this campaign, including back-to-back outputs of 122 and 125 in their first two games of this road trip. Plus, the return of Edwards is a boost to their offensive attack.

The Knicks' offense is on fire right now, as well, as they've poured in 125, 128 and 119 points over their last three.

Both teams have a lot of offensive firepower, and I think the offenses are ahead of each defense at this point in the season.

