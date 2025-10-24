2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Celtics at Knicks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Celtics at Knicks Betting Picks

With the Celtics short-handed this season, Payton Pritchard is going to get a chance to shine. Despite that, I like the under on his points prop today at the Knicks.

In the season opener, Pritchard played 37 minutes -- a big bump from the 28.4 minutes per game he averaged last season. He also took 14 shots, up from the 10.8 per game he hoisted in 2024-25. All that makes this a scary bet.

But the Knicks are a tough matchup for Pritchard, who relies on a three-ball for a good chunk of his scoring. A year ago, New York gave up the 11th-fewest made threes per game to point guards as well as the 4th-fewest to shooting guards.

In four games against the Knicks a season ago, Pritchard averaged 2.0 made threes and 9.8 points per game -- down from his season-long averages of 3.2 and 14.3, respectively.

While the opportunity will be there for Pritchard, I'm into this under at plus odds.

There's a chance the Knicks get back Josh Hart (questionable) for this one, but Mitchell Robinson is out, pushing me toward the over on Karl-Anthony Towns' rebounds prop.

Sans Hart and Robinson in the opener, Towns snagged 11 boards and racked up 19.0 rebound chances. If Hart returns, that will eat into Towns' rebounding chances, but even if Hart plays, I still like this over.

KAT was a monster on the glass versus Boston last year. In four games against the Celtics, KAT pulled down 12.0 rebounds per night and went for at least 11 boards in three of the games. And that was a Boston squad that had Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis -- none of whom will be around tonight to battle KAT for rebounds.

