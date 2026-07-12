Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (48-47) vs. Houston Astros (47-50)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and SCHN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-136) | HOU: (+116)

TEX: (-136) | HOU: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

TEX: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 5-8, 4.72 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 0-1, 10.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (5-8) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (0-1) will take the ball for the Astros. Gore's team is 7-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gore's team is 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Javier's three starts with a set spread. The Astros have always been the moneyline underdog when Javier starts this season.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.6%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -136 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Rangers are +150 to cover, and the Astros are -182.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Astros game on July 12 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (51.1%) in those games.

This year Texas has won five of 16 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 94 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 46-48-0 against the spread in their 94 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have gone 30-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.8% of those games).

Houston has gone 15-14 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (51.7%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-41-4).

The Astros have collected a 45-52-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 98 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .444. He's batting .294.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Jake Burger has 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 100th, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Ezequiel Duran has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.322/.439.

Duran has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .258 with a .327 OBP and 32 RBI for Texas this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-high OBP (.422) and slugging percentage (.633), while leading the Astros in hits (109, while batting .315).

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 19 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 32 walks while batting .239. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Isaac Paredes is batting .254 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks.

Jose Altuve has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks while batting .235.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

7/11/2026: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/10/2026: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/28/2026: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2026: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/16/2026: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/15/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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