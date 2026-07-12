Rays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Mariners Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (56-37) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-49)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Mariners.TV

Rays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | SEA: (+110)

TB: (-130) | SEA: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210)

TB: -1.5 (+172) | SEA: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 6-1, 4.11 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-4, 3.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ian Seymour (6-1) for the Rays and Emerson Hancock (6-4) for the Mariners. Seymour and his team have covered in each of his five starts with a spread this season. Seymour's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners are 6-11-0 ATS in Hancock's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Hancock starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54.9%)

Rays vs Mariners Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +110 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-210 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +172 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Mariners on July 12 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (65%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 24-11 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 92 opportunities.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 56-36-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have compiled a 2-10 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-46-4 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have gone 34-61-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (99) this season while batting .281 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .320/.397/.490 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .887.

Among all qualified, he is third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .393 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Aranda brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .526 with four doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 17 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Simpson has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two triples and an RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has totaled 92 hits with a .382 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Mariners. He's batting .288.

He is 23rd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Arozarena enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 81st in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Cole Young is batting .253 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Dominic Canzone has 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .264.

Rays vs Mariners Head to Head

7/11/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/10/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2025: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2025: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!