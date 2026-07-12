Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-34) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-47)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Dbacks.TV

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-295) | ARI: (+240)

LAD: (-295) | ARI: (+240) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-137) | ARI: +1.5 (+114)

LAD: -1.5 (-137) | ARI: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 4-6, 4.91 ERA vs Mitch Bratt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (4-6) to the mound, while Mitch Bratt will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. When Sheehan starts, his team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season. Sheehan's team is 8-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Bratt has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for one Bratt start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (70.8%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -295 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are -137 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +114.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on July 12, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (64.5%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-2 when favored by -295 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 95 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 95 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 44-51-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks are 20-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

Arizona has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +240 or longer.

In the 93 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-51-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 50-43-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 95 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .873, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .494 this season. He's batting .293.

He is 18th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Andy Pages is batting .269 with a .474 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Pages has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has seven home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Tucker enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a .472 slugging percentage, which leads the Diamondbacks. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 62nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Corbin Carroll has racked up 87 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is 70th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo a has .354 on-base percentage to lead the Diamondbacks.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .255 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/10/2026: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/4/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2026: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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